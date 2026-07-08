Wife of Chiefs Owner Proudly Defends Taylor Swift Over Outlandish Wedding Rumor: ‘Such a False Narrative’

Tavia Hunt, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs co-owner Clark Hunt, jumped to Taylor Swift’s defense after an online content creator repeated an unflattering rumor about Taylor’s wedding that seems to have originated with The Daily Mail.

Along with being a music industry titan, Taylor has served on a mentor for “The Voice” during seasons 4, 7, and 17.

Getty Taylor Swift Travis Kelce.

The outlet reported on Monday, July 6, that wedding attendees had complained to one of their reporters of “chaotic scenes” around the food carts, long lines, and even a champagne shortage. The story also claimed there was a shortage of chairs, which left many guests standing throughout the 40-minute vows. However, Tavia is putting a stop to the stories, speaking out in a comment on an Instagram video by pop culture podcaster Zack Peter discussing the rumors.

Tavia Hunt Defends Taylor Swift Over Champagne Shortage Reports

Tavia, 54, revealed in her comment that she was at the wedding, and shared her experience of how things really went down on the big day. She wrote, “This is such a false narrative. They did not run out of champagne. There were not long lines. Every single person was seated for the ceremony.”

She went on, “The vows were spectacular — beautiful, heartfelt, and absolutely perfect. It could not have been a more fabulous experience.” She captioned her photo from the wedding night, “All dressed up in New York for a night that already feels like a song. ❤️✨”

Tavia finished up her debunking of the story by saying, “And frankly, it is inappropriate to say things like this when you clearly don’t know what you’re talking about. That is hearsay — not truth.”

Tavia’s husband Clark owns the Chiefs alongside his siblings Lamar, Sharon, and Daniel. The family inherited the franchise from their father, founder Lamar Hunt, who died in 2006.

Reports Say Taylor Swift Wedding Was Not Filmed for a Documentary

ET Online, E! News, and others have reported that despite what was heavily speculated, Taylor and Travis’ wedding was not filmed for a documentary film, according to their sources. E! reported they’ve “learned that their wedding was not filmed to be a documentary.”

The outlets notes signs were posted outside Madison Square Garden announcing a film shoots. The dates listed were June 20 to July 4. It’s currently unclear what kind of shoot the notice was in reference to, and whether or not it was related to the Travis & Taylor wedding.

However, all hope is not lost that Swifties might catch a glimpse of the monumental moment. Music artists often play unseen personal footage onscreen during their concerts, such as when Beyonce used a sweet onscreen visual during her On the Run tour to reveal the first footage of her bare baby bump from her pregnancy with her first child, Blue Ivy.

It’s possible Taylor could choose to do something similar. Alternatively, there’s a chance Taylor could share some shots of the wedding on her Instagram account, if her internet-breaking proposal picture is any indication.