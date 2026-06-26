‘Heartbroken’ Lionel Richie Provides Tour Update After Health Scare

Lionel Richie has made a decision about two of his upcoming concerts after the legendary singer fell ill during his show in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 24.

Live Nation Chicago and the United Center in Chicago shared a statement, revealing that the legendary singer’s upcoming performances in Chicago and Columbus, Ohio, have been postponed “under advisement by doctors to rest and return to full health.”

He and Earth, Wind & Fire are set to return to the stage on Tuesday, June 30, in Pittsburgh, PA.

“Under advisement by doctors to rest and return to full health, Lionel Richie has postponed his show on Friday, June 26 in Chicago, IL and Saturday, June 27 in Columbus, OH,” the statement reads. “He and Earth, Wind & Fire will return to the stage on Tuesday, June 30 in Pittsburgh, PA. Lionel is heartbroken to postpone these two shows and cannot wait to be back performing for his fans.”

“We apologize for any inconvenience this causes fans who have tickets for these two shows,” the statement concluded. “Rescheduled dates will be announced soon.”

Lionel Richie Cut His Opening Night Concert Short

While at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, Richie told the crowd he felt “dizzy” and “strange” as he was performing “Dancing on the Ceiling.” He ultimately had to sing the song sitting down.

“What I have learned about my years of being in the busy, when you are feeling dizzy, sit yo a—down,” he told the crowd, according to a video posted on Instagram. “And when you are feeling strange about yourself, sit yo a—down. Now, I want you to know that’s the first time in the history of ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’ I’ve done it sitting down. That’s a bad sign, that’s a bad sign, y’all.”

Richie then performed “Three Times a Lady” at the piano but left the stage after that. TMZ reported that after he departed the stage, he was met by paramedics backstage and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

However, the outlet added that it was just “a precautionary measure.”

Getty GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN – MAY 15: Music legend and Acrisure brand ambassador Lionel Richie headlines the Acrisure Amphitheater Opening Concert on May 15, 2026 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Acrisure Amphitheater)

June 24 — Saint Paul, MN — Spectrum Center (ENDED EARLY)

Jun 26 – Chicago, IL – United Center (POSTPONED)

Jun 27 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center (POSTPONED)

Jun 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Jul 01 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Jul 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Jul 05 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Jul 08 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Jul 10 – Hartford, CT – PeoplesBank Arena

Jul 11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Jul 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Jul 16 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

Jul 18 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum

Jul 19 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Jul 22 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena

Jul 24 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Jul 25 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Jul 28 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Jul 29 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Jul 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Aug 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Aug 06 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Aug 08 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

Aug 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome

Aug 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

Aug 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center