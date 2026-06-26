Justin Bieber Releases Surprise First-Ever Live Album

Surprise! Justin Bieber shocked fans on Friday with an unexpected album drop: a live album version of his set from Coachella in April. This marks the pop star’s first-ever live album.

The “YUKON” singer released the 22-song record on June 26, encompassing just over an hour of his Weekend 1 set from Coachella.

The release comes hours after Bieber—also a surprise!—released the video version of his set on his YouTube channel for Beliebers to relive all over again.

He teased the YouTube release just hours before it premiered with billboards that popped up around the globe, including New York, London, and Sydney, to name a few.

‘SWAG’ Coachella Album Marks Justin Bieber’s First-Ever Live Album Release

For Bieber, this marks his first-ever live album release. Throughout his nearly two-decade music career, the “One Time” singer has released eight studio albums, including the most recent “SWAG” and “SWAG II,” which dropped in July and September, respectively.

Bieber has also released three remix albums, three compilations, and two EPs to boot. But never a live album!

It remains unclear at this time if the “All That Matters” singer’s Weekend 2 Coachella performance will hit either YouTube or music streaming platforms.

Getty Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Bieber’s second weekend included a few different songs from the first, including “Sweet Spot” featuring Sexyy Red and “Snooze” featuring SZA.

His mid-set throwback medley also included songs “One Time,” “One Less Lonely Girl” with Billie Eilish and “As Long As You Love Me” and “No Pressure” featuring Big Sean.

Fans React to Justin Bieber Live Coachella Album

Beliebers—of course!—were excited for the surprise album drop. Some of them even surmised that both the YouTube set release and the live album could mean a documentary or docuseries could be on the way.

“Maybe this is his documentary they were working on during Coachella? 👀” one fan wrote in the comments of a Bieber fan-run Instagram account.

Some fans even brought up the possibility of a tour coming soon (which has yet to be confirmed).

“does this mean he’s going to announce the tour 🥹” the fan said.

“the docuseries and tour dates dropping soon too 🤭” said another.

Getty Fans show their Justin Bieber sweaters during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California on April 11, 2026.

Other fans were just excited. Understandably so.

“OMGGG FINALLY I BEEN WAITING FOREVER😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” one fan wrote.

“STANDING ON BUSINESS 🤏” the official YouTube account said in the comments under Bieber’s post.

“back like we never left 💜” they added.

Justin Bieber Live ‘SWAG’ Album Track List

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Here’s a look at the 22-song track list from the live “SWAG” album.

Unfortunately for Beliebers, his mid-set YouTube medley featuring songs like “Beauty and a Beat,” “Favorite Girl,” “Baby” and “That Should Be Me” were not included on the album.

ALL I CAN TAKE SPEED DEMON FIRST PLACE GO BABY BUTTERFLIES WALKING AWAY ALL THE WAY 405 TOO LONG PETTING ZOO I DO STAY – Featuring The Kid LAROI THINGS YOU DO – Acoustic GLORY VOICE MEMO – Acoustic ZUMA HOUSE – Acoustic DOTTED LINE – Acoustic EVERYTHING HALLELUJAH – Acoustic YUKON DEVOTION – Featuring Dijon I THINK YOU’RE SPECIAL – Featuring Tems ESSENCE – Featuring Wizkid & Tems DAISIES