Netflix Drops Interactive Wedding Invitation for Enola & Tewkesbury Ahead of ‘Enola Holmes 3’

Netflix is getting creative with the promotion for “Enola Holmes 3.”

Earlier today (June 24, 2026), the streamer published an interactive wedding invitation on Tudum for Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) and Lord Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge) ahead of the film’s July 1 premiere. Fans can click through different sections of the invitation, which includes profiles for both characters, travel details for the event, a look back at their story so far, and a photo album.

There’s also a little mystery built into the experience. Netflix teased that a secret surprise is hidden somewhere in the invitation, and finding it reveals a password that unlocks an exclusive video.

For fans who have been following Enola and Tewkesbury’s relationship since the first film, it’s a fun way to build excitement before the movie arrives.

The ‘Enola Holmes 3’ Wedding Doesn’t Go Quite as Planned

While the invitation is all about the upcoming wedding, it seems like things quickly take a turn once the story begins.

Netflix’s synopsis is currently describing the film with the tagline:

“Adventure follows detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where her plans to tie the knot unravel when Sherlock’s disappearance plunges her into a perilous case.”

Yep, that means Enola’s wedding plans are about to be interrupted by another mystery.

Fans of the franchise will remember that Sherlock Holmes is played by Henry Cavill, who returns for the third installment. Based on the synopsis alone, it sounds like Sherlock’s disappearance could become the central mystery of the film.

Honestly, that setup feels pretty on-brand for Enola. Every time she gets close to having a normal moment, another case seems to pull her right back into detective mode.

The first two films found success by mixing mystery, adventure, humor, and romance, and it seems like “Enola Holmes 3” is sticking with that formula.

Fans Have Mixed Reactions, But Plenty Are Excited

Getty Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown attend Netflix’s “Enola Holmes 2” World Premiere in 2022

Over on Reddit, fans had a lot to say after learning more about the upcoming movie.

Many viewers were excited to see the franchise return. One fan wrote:

“Well I for one am excited for it. It’s really hard to find movies to watch as a family that are a) suitable for everyone and b) interesting enough for the grown ups. I suspect the people who don’t want this are adults with no kids so perhaps not the intended demographic!”

That comment sparked a response from another fan who shared:

“Adult with no kids and I really enjoy these movies. They’re fun and lighthearted.”

Others highlighted the cozy feel of the franchise, with one person commenting:

Meanwhile, some viewers were focused on a certain returning detective. One fan joked:

“Another opportunity to see Henry Cavill in Edwardian attire? Yes please 🙏”

Not everyone realized a third movie was happening, though. One surprised commenter simply wrote:

“They made 3?!”

And Also Debating the Book Adaptation

Getty Serrana Su-Ling Bliss, Abbie Hern, Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Hannah Dodd, Harry Bradbeer, and Susan Wokoma attend Netflix’s “Enola Holmes 2” World Premiere in 2022

Like many book adaptations, the conversation eventually turned to how closely the films follow the source material.

For those unfamiliar, “The Enola Holmes Mysteries” is a young adult book series written by Nancy Springer. The books follow Enola, the much-younger sister of Sherlock Holmes, as she solves mysteries of her own while navigating life in Victorian England.

One Reddit user shared:

“So this has even less to do with the books than the first two did. Shame, as the books really are great.”

Another fan offered a different perspective, replying:

“Great the existence of the movie doesn’t erase the books then.”

There were also a few comments about Millie Bobby Brown’s career. One viewer wrote:

“Apart from the first season of Stranger Things MBB has never been in anything good, I’m sorry but she’s not a great actress and her agent loves [f***ing] her over by putting her in projects who go from bad to horrible,”

However, another fan quickly defended the franchise, saying:

Let’s be real, that’s pretty much what happens whenever a popular adaptation gets a new installment. Some fans love it, some wish it stayed closer to the books, and others are just excited to spend more time with characters they enjoy.

Either way, the reaction online shows people are talking. Between the interactive wedding invitation, the hidden clues, and the promise of another mystery involving Enola, Tewkesbury, and Sherlock, it seems like Netflix has already gotten fans curious about what comes next.

“Enola Holmes 3” premieres on Netflix on July 1, 2026.