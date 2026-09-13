Jenna Johnson Gives Sweet Shout-Out to Working Moms on DWTS

Being a professional dancer on “Dancing With the Stars” is no easy feat. Over the past few years, Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy have learned to balance their careers, marriage, and parenthood. While it comes with plenty of challenges, the couple wouldn’t have it any other way.

As the couple prepares to kick off season 35, Jenna Johnson gave the other working moms on set a special shout-out.

Jenna Johnson Recognizes Working Moms Ahead of the DWTS Premiere

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Jenna Johnson absolutely adores her career. However, she’s also an incredibly dedicated mother. Balancing dance and motherhood isn’t always easy, but it’s so rewarding.

As Jenna and Val prepare for the new DWTS season, she’s thankful for getting a few spare moments with their son, Rome.

“Been working some really long hours this week leading up to our exciting two night premiere and my mama heart has been a little heartbroken having to be away from my sweet boy,” the season 33 champion captioned a new Instagram post, attaching sweet photos of herself cradling the little boy.

“Grateful he was able to come to set yesterday and see all the magic happening! I think I needed it more than he did,” Jenna continued. “Working mamas, I see you! We got this ❤️‍🔥 and to my mamas on set @daniellakaragach @witneycarson @sharnaburgess … grateful for your beautiful examples! Love being able to navigate this together ✨”

Other DWTS pros commented, noting how much they love having Rome visit the set. Fans encouraged Jenna Johnson and the other mothers in the cast.

“Love this!!!! Superstar mama. You are seen and you are loved! You’re doing a great job❤️❤️” one Instagram follower cheered for the dancers.

“This is a beautiful message 🙌❤️” another chimed in.

“You guys are so inspiring!!! 🥹✨🫶🏼” Brandon Armstrong’s wife, Brylee, shared.

The Family Carves Out Quality Time For Each Other

Over the years, Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy have become one of the biggest power couples in the ballroom dance world. However, juggling family obligations on top of their dance careers can be quite challenging.

“As far as intimacy with Jen and our personal time, yeah, it’s hard,” Val told PEOPLE last year. “But again, it’s just checking in with each other, communicating, making sure I communicate to her that I miss her and I need some attention, and vice versa.”

The couple married in 2019 and welcomed their son in 2023.

“We check in and definitely try to allocate enough time for us to continue to love each other and be together and not lose that spontaneity and that joy for each other too,” Val added. “But yeah, we’re new parents, so we’re still calibrating things. We’re still figuring it out, and most importantly, we’re patient with each other.”

Fans can catch Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, and their celebrity partners in the ballroom when “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 premieres this week. There will be a two-night premiere at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15 and Wednesday, September 16 on ABC.

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