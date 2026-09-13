Connor Wood Stuns DWTS Partner Rylee Arnold With Incredibly Thoughtful Gift (VIDEO)

Since Rylee Arnold joined “Dancing With the Stars” as a pro in season 32, she’s quickly built an enormous fanbase. DWTS viewers love her sweet personality and completely relatable social media content. Many credit Rylee and her castmates, Ezra Sosa and Hailey Bills, with making the show popular with younger audiences.

Rylee has also been incredibly open about her health as she navigates life with type 1 diabetes. Despite the difficulties it brings, the 21-year-old pushes through with a smile.

In a new Instagram update, Rylee revealed that her season 35 partner, Connor Wood, surprised her with a tremendously thoughtful gift.

Rylee Arnold & Nick Jonas Both Have Type 1 Diabetes

Living with chronic illness comes with many major life changes. Rylee Arnold received her type 1 diabetes diagnosis at 15 after struggling with major exhaustion and other symptoms.

At first, she worried her future in dance was over. However, she kept pushing forward and forged a path for herself in the industry while managing her condition at the same time. The dancer is a huge fan of Nick Jonas, who also lives with type 1 diabetes and received his diagnosis as a teen as well.

During a recent “Dancing With the Stars” rehearsal, Connor Wood gave his partner the gift of a lifetime.

“You guys I’m unwell!!!” Rylee captioned a new Instagram reel. “He genuinely was such a pivotal part of my type 1 diagnosis!!! 🥹 @fibula you are the best!!!”

“I got you a surprise,” Connor tells her in the video, revealing that a friend wanted to say hello. Rylee appears skeptical, then completely goes to pieces when Connor reveals Nick Jonas recorded a video just for her.

“He was the person that I saw in the hospital and I was like, ‘I can do this.’ He’s my inspiration!” the 21-year-old gushed.

“What a guy!! I love this ❤️” Rylee’s mother, Mindy, wrote in the comments.

Several others chimed in, noting how kind and sincere it was for Connor Wood and Nick Jonas to collaborate for the surprise.

“Best partner in the world alert🚨” one fan added.

The Dancer Feels Grateful For Her Loving Friends & Family

During “Dancing With the Stars,” each competitor must relocate to Los Angeles for the season. Rylee Arnold’s family and boyfriend, Walker Lyons, all live in Utah. Though the distance makes the situation challenging, the 21-year-old recently discussed how they keep their relationship strong.

“Honestly for us we just FaceTime every single night, we keep each other updated,” Rylee told PEOPLE. “It’s also a real good opportunity to see how you can handle long-distance. It’s a really hard situation to be put in in a relationship, but it also strengthens it so much.”

The young dancer has also credited her friends, family, and Walker for keeping her strong throughout her most challenging days as she manages her diabetes.

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold will dance the Cha-cha-cha to Tim McGraw’s “I Like It, I Love It” on the first night of the DWTS season 35 premiere. The fun begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15 on ABC with a second episode to follow on Wednesday night.