Rylee Arnold Talks Challenges of Long-Distance Relationships During ‘Dancing With the Stars’

“Dancing With the Stars” can be taxing on any relationship. While many performers take their families with them to Los Angeles, this isn’t always possible. Every year, Rylee Arnold leaves her family and boyfriend, Walker Lyons, behind in Utah.

As the 21-year-old prepares for another season on “Dancing With the Stars,” she’s reflecting on what it takes to keep a long-distance relationship strong.

Rylee Arnold Talks Maintaining Her Relationship During DWTS Season

Professional dancer Rylee Arnold publicly announced her relationship with college football tight end, Walker Lyons, in 2024. He currently plays for the Brigham Young University Cougars.

While leaving all her loved ones behind in Utah is emotionally challenging, Rylee acknowledges it’s made her relationship with Walker stronger.

“Honestly for us we just FaceTime every single night, we keep each other updated,” the professional dancer shared with PEOPLE. “It’s also a real good opportunity to see how you can handle long-distance. It’s a really hard situation to be put in in a relationship, but it also strengthens it so much.”

After two years, it seems that Walker Lyons and Rylee Arnold have built their relationship on a strong foundation. They both pursue their own interests and athletic careers while building their life together.

“It makes your emotional connection so much deeper and I’m honestly grateful for it,” Rylee thoughtfully added. “It’s a good opportunity for him to focus on his life and really excel and for me as well.”

“We can still love each other, support each other aside and then when we see each other, it’s just that much better, so I think it’s awesome, but it is really hard at the same time. You’ve just got to push through,” the dancer continued.

The Professional Dancer Prepares For the DWTS Season Premiere

Though Walker Lyons’ own college football season will keep him plenty busy, he’s always cheering Rylee Arnold on from home. The dancer’s friends and family show up to support her in the audience usually at least once per season.

This year, Rylee is partnering with comedian, Connor Wood. During the two-night season premiere, the contestants will perform a routine to a song from the year they were born.

Connor and Rylee will dance the Cha-cha-cha to “I Like It, I Love It” by Tim McGraw. This year, the competitors are encouraged to have a strong social media presence, and it seems that Connor and Rylee are more than happy to oblige. Fans have enjoyed getting to know the duo through their hilarious videos.

Though this is just Rylee’s fourth season as a pro, she’s already cultivated a massive fanbase. Plenty of people are excitedly voting to keep her and her partners in the competition.

Rylee Arnold and Connor Wood take the floor on the first night of the two-part “Dancing With the Stars” premiere. With a double elimination on the table, the pair will need to bring their best performance to the ballroom.

The premiere night episode kicks off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, on ABC. The second episode starts at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16 on the network.