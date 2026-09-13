Ciara Miller’s ‘Summer House’ Co-Star ‘Manifests’ That She Will Win DWTS

“Summer House” star Ciara Miller was one of the first cast members announced for “Dancing With the Stars” season 35. Right away, Bravo fans and “Summer House” stars alike started campaigning for Ciara on social media.

Now that the DWTS season 35 premiere is just days away, one of Ciara’s co-stars insists he’s “manifesting” her big win.

Carl Radke Gushes Over Ciara Miller’s Dance Skills

Ciara Miller joined the “Summer House” cast in season 5. She went on to compete on “The Traitors” and co-host “Love Island: Aftersun.” Now, she has her eye on a new prize. The reality star wants to bring home the Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy.

Pro dancer Brandon Armstrong is teamed up with Ciara this year, much to fans’ delight. The pair have many fans cheering them on from home, including “Summer House” star Carl Radke.

“I think she’s going to win. I’m going to manifest it, put the energy out there,” Radke shared with PEOPLE ahead of the season 35 premiere.

Carl Radke adores his co-star, but he also firmly believes in her abilities.

“First of all, she’s a good dancer. She’s got such a fun vibe on the dance floor,” the “Summer House” star gushed over his friend. “Secondly, she works really hard when she puts her mind to something.”

“I think she’s in the best place she has been in her career — just where she’s at, what she’s doing, the confidence level. And she’s got a great dancing partner. So all the energy is going her direction,” Radke kindly spoke of Ciara.

The ‘Summer House’ Cast Will Support Ciara Miller at the Show

Friends and family members typically attend a few live tapings of “Dancing With the Stars.” Carl Radke confirmed that he and a few other “Summer House” stars will come watch Ciara Miller compete.

“I have her performance dates, and Lindsay [Hubbard], Kyle [Cooke], myself, I think Mia [Calabrese], I think a few of us are going to go,” Carl Radke told PEOPLE.

“It might be different days depending on our schedule, but I have some dates in mind, so September at some point,” he added. “I want to coordinate with Mia and Lindsay and Kyle. I would like to do it all together, but we may not be able to, depending on our schedules. But we all want to support her.”

The DWTS Season 35 Cast Prepares For Opening Night

On premiere night, each competitor will perform to a song from the year they were born. Ciara Miller and Brandon Armstrong will dance the Foxtrot to “Exhale (Shoop Shoop)” by Whitney Houston. There will be a double elimination during week one, which means everyone needs to perform their best.

Fans can catch Ciara Miller and Brandon Armstrong in action on the second night of the two-part premiere. Night one begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15 on ABC. Night two kicks off at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16 on the network.

Tune in and see how the season 35 contestants perform.