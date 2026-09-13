Brandi Glanville Thanks Fans After More Than $15,000 Is Raised Following Heartbreaking Diagnosis

Brandi Glanville is thanking fans and fellow “Real Housewives” stars who have generously donated to her GoFundMe as she continues to navigate a difficult health battle that has lasted three years.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has been dealing with a painful condition affecting her face since 2023. After years of searching for answers and undergoing various treatments, Glanville recently revealed that she has finally received multiple diagnoses that could explain her ongoing symptoms.

However, with extensive treatment for at least 4-6 months, the reality TV star is facing mounting medical expenses and has turned to supporters for help.

Brandi Glanville Shares She Is ‘Overwhelmed’ by Those Who Have Donated to Her GoFundMe

Getty Brandi Glanville attends Opening Night Of Rock Of Ages Hollywood At The Bourbon Room at The Bourbon Room on January 15, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

Brandi Glanville is incredibly grateful to fans and fellow “Real Housewives” stars who have donated to her GoFundMe in recent days, which a close friend created to help cover the former Bravo star’s growing medical costs amid her ongoing health battle.

Taking to Instagram Stories on September 12, Glanville shared, “I’m honestly overwhelmed by all the love and support. Thank you to every single person who has donated, shared my GoFundMe, checked on me, prayed for me or sent me love.”

“Asking for help isn’t easy for me, but knowing I have so many people in my corner means more than I can ever explain. I still have a long road ahead, but you’re helping me keep fighting.”

“From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU. I love you guys. Brandi,” she concluded her statement.

‘Real Housewives’ Stars Who Have Donated to Glanville’s GoFundMe

Getty BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 26: Kyle Richards attends “The Holiday Exchange” red carpet premiere at Garry Marshall Theatre on September 26, 2024 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for High Tea Productions)

Several “Real Housewives” stars have donated to Glanville’s GoFundMe, including those she starred alongside and even feuded with during her time on RHOBH.

According to the GoFundMe, Kyle Richards donated $500, despite their complicated history, which fans all watched in earlier seasons of RHOBH. However, while appearing on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” in 2019, Glanville gave a positive update. “The first time in forever, Kim [Richards], Kyle, and I are all friends at the same time. It’s shocking,” she said.

Glaville’s former RHOBH co-star Camille Grammer donated $200, although the two women also had a complicated past. Talking to TMZ, Grammer shared, “I remember when she sent me flowers when I had my hysterectomy for uterine cancer. I thought that was very sweet of her. I wanted to return the favor, and I feel bad for what she’s going through.”

Other “Real Housewives” stars who had donated included RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson with a $500 donation, RHOSLC star Heather Gay with $500, and RHOBH star Eileen Davidson with $300.

As of September 13, Glanville’s GoFundMe has raised over $15,500 with a goal of $28,000.

Glanville Has Finally Found Answers to Her Years-Long Health Battle

Glanville’s GoFundMe was started by close friend Gina Rodriguez, who has also provided more insight into the reality star’s ongoing health battle. Rodriguez shared that doctors were finally able to determine what had been affecting Glanville and provided details of the extensive treatment she must undergo.

“Brandi has been diagnosed with highly resistant ESBL Klebsiella and Enterobacter with biofilm, Coccidioidomycosis (Valley Fever), Demodex dermatitis and mononucleosis,” the statement read, adding that doctors also located a “fungal ball in her face that needs to be removed.”

Glanville is on rigorous treatment that includes “12 hours of IV medication daily” for “at least 4-6 months” and will have to undergo several surgeries, including getting her breast implants removed and dental work.

Since starting her GoFundMe, Glanville has begun to share videos on social media that offer a glimpse into her difficult treatment journey, documenting what she has to endure each day.

“I’m sharing some really bad moments and I know I don’t look good in these videos. Honestly, I don’t care. I feel terrible and this is what being sick looks like for me right now. So please be nice in the comments. I’m already fighting enough,” she wrote.

“I just want this [expletive] OUT of my body. I want my health back. I want my life back. I want to feel like me again,” she added.