Joanna Gaines’ 16-Year-Old Daughter Gives Her a Makeover & Fans Say She Looks Just Like Her Mom

Joanna Gaines got a very special makeover from her 16-year-old daughter Emmie Kay. The former HGTV star was so impressed with the results, she said she would hire her daughter as her makeup artist.

Joanna Gaines’ Stunning Makeover, Courtesy of Emmie Kay

On September 12, Gaines took to Instagram to share a sped up video of her daughter doing her makeup.

“When my 16 year old asked if she could do my makeup this morning, I was in,” Gaines noted in the caption. “Emmie Kay, you’re hired 😍.”

Fans flooded the comments section, with some noting how Emmie Kay is her mom’s mini-me.

“Beautiful! Time has flown for sure! Her side profile though … looks like her Mama! 😍❤️🙌” one fan wrote.

Others praised Gaines’ daughter for her talents. “She did an excellent job 👏 very natural. Can she share what she used and the steps? Really great work!!!” one fan noted.

“She did a great job! Very natural looking,” another fan wrote.

One fan marveled, “16 years old and already a make-up artist! ❤️😃👍”

“Before I read the caption, I genuinely believed you were showing BTS for filming a show. It looked like a pro MUA was doing your makeup!” another fan shared.

Other fans wrote, “You look amazing … Great job Emmie ! 🙌🏻,” “So lucky to have such talent in house,” and “Beautiful. Soft and natural. Flattering. She’s hired 🫶😎.”

“Love it but of course she had a perfect model to work with. Great job!” another fan wrote.

One fan shared, “Oh wow! I thought your makeup was getting done for an interview or photo shoot. I honestly would never have known it wasn’t done by a professional makeup artist. Clearly the artistry runs in the family. Well done!”

Gaines Took a Girls Trip to England With Her Daughters

In August, Gaines shared video highlights of a trip with her two daughters, Emmie and Ella, to England.

The “Fixer Upper” star shared in the Instagram caption: “Finally got to the English countryside with my girls✨. It was all such a dream 🥹.”

Fans loved seeing this look at their trip and couldn’t help but notice how the trio all shared the same beautiful wavy hair. “The hair is hairing,” one fan wrote.

Another fan noted, “Gaines girl hair genes run strong.”

On August 19, Gaines took to Instagram to share a video of their day antiquing in England, which kicked off at 5:45 a.m.

“Antiquing trip in the UK? Sign me up!” Gaines wrote in the caption. “Thank you @hohantiques for showing us around — you thought of every detail and were such wonderful hosts!”

She admitted that she had a bit of a meltdown in the heat, however.

“Wasn’t super proud of my performance🫠🥵,” she added. “I’m clearly out of antiquing shape😅 but so excited about all the goodies we get to bring home! #newarkinternationalantiquesfair.”

In the video she noted, “Okay, so we are at the Newark antique fair. We’ve been here since 5:45. It’s 10:00 and I am what they call crashing out.”

She shared, “It’s hot. It’s like 100 degrees, 98 degrees … very hot.”