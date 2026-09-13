YouTube Ditches Three Popular Channels in Surprise Streaming Shakeup

Viewers of YouTube TV will be noticing some big changes in the next few weeks.

In a letter to subscribers, the streaming platform announced that three popular channels will be removed at the end of the month.

Three Channels Are Being Axed

As the Detroit News reported, on September 11 YouTube issued a letter to subscribers, sharing the news.

“We are writing to let you know that starting September 30, 2026, Court TV, Tastemade, and The Young Turks channels will no longer be available on YouTube TV,” the streaming platform stated.

“This includes live content or content in your Library that you may have recorded from these channels,” the announcement continued, adding that YouTube TV subscribers “can continue to watch select channel content from Court TV, Tastemade, & The Young Turks on YouTube.”

The announcement also noted that YouTube TV would be discontinuing access to Tastemade Español and Tastemade in 4K.

There was no reason provided for the removal of the channels from the service.

Court TV

When Court TV launched as a cable channel in 1991, it gained popularity thanks to several high-profile murder trials cases, including those of O.J. Simpson and the Menendez brothers.

As the years wore on, however, viewership of Court TV waned. The format gradually shifted from real-time coverage of court cases to true crime docuseries and reruns of cop shows such as “Homicide: Life on the Street.”

In 2008, the channel was rebranded as TruTV, shifting the focus from courtroom drama to comedy series and reality programming. The Court TV brand was subsequently revived via streaming.

While Court TV will no longer be seen on YouTube, the network will remain available on cable, satellite, over-the-air and online at CourtTV.com. It is also be seen on such apps as SiriusXM, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.

The Young Turks

First launched as a radio program on Sirius Satellite Radio (prior to the merger that resulted in the current iteration, SiriusXM), “The Young Turks” expanded into a web series a few years later.

Discussing politics from a progressive perspective, the show eventually branched out into a full-fledged media empire, adding several other shows in addition to the flagship “The Young Turks.”

“The Young Turks” primary show features hosts Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian, joined by a rotating roster of regular contributers. The first hour typically focuses on U.S. politics and breaking news, with the second offers social commentary on a broad specturm of topics.

For those used to watching on YouTube, “The Young Turks” and its other programming can still be seen on its website, TYT.com, as well as Spotify and Apple TV.

Tastemade

Focusing on food, travel and home decor, Tastemade first launched in in 2012.

Part of the Wonder Group, Tastemade produces original content ranging from cooking tutorials to lifestyle documentaries. Among Tastemade’s more popular series a “Struggle Meals,” “The Curious Chef” and “Tiny Kitchen.”

While Tastemade content will no longer be available on YouTube TV, it will still be seen on social media and via the Tastemade website, in addition to four free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels, a paid Tastemade+ subscription app, and the Tastemade Cooking recipe app.