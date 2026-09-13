Sydney Sweeney Bares All in Latest Scorching Snaps for Sports Brand

The gorgeous Sydney Sweeney can do absolutely no wrong. Her new campaign for sports prediction platform Novig is the latest of her endeavors to set pulses racing.

“Madame Web” star Sweeney, 29, goes completely nude for the campaign, which premiered on Wednesday, September 9. In a 58-second video that was uploaded to social media, Sweeney verbally promotes the brand whilst maintaining her modesty with cleverly-placed footballs and hair, as well as some intricately prepared camera angles.

Fans of the star — who’s far from a stranger to sports herself, having starred in the 2025 boxing drama “Christy” and promoted the movie at a NASCAR event — went wild for the campaign, with one of them simply commenting “Holy sports” on the video.

Now, Sweeney has unveiled a series of sexy new snaps from the campaign (and a short new video) which she has posted on her own social media.

‘It’s Game Day’ for Naked Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney has shared the latest photographs and video from her Novig campaign with the 25.9 million followers on her Instagram account.

Specifically, the post includes nine photos and a single video. In the video, a topless Sweeney covers her chest with a football and says “It’s game day.” The photographs include one of a nude Sweeney covering herself with two footballs, a naked Sweeney holding a tennis ball and racket, a disrobed Sweeney laying on a basketball, a stripped Sweeney holding a baseball bat, a totally bare Sweeney holding a hockey stick, and one of Sweeney wearing a Novig branded football jersey and underwear.

The caption on the post simply reads, “just sports @novig.”

Sweeney looks absolutely insane in the campaign. Naturally, the post about it sent the “Euphoria” star’s fans and followers into a frenzy. They flocked to the post’s comments section in their droves to have their say on it.

Sweeney’s Fans Loved Her ‘Amazing’ Photoshoot

Getty Sydney Sweeney.

The comments section of Sydney Sweeney’s post is teeming with comments from her fans and followers who love the latest pictures and video from her Novig campaign.

One of Sweeney’s followers commented, “This commercial is better than any sports playing right now 🔥.”

Another follower wrote, “30 years from now, you’re going to be very happy to have such great photos of your younger self! ❤️”

Somebody else stated, “Love you girl 👏most beautiful woman in the world.”

“WHAT AN AMAZING PARTNERSHIP AND PHOTOSHOOT,” said another Instagram user.

The post made someone else proclaim,” AMERICA IS GREAT AGAIN 🇺🇸.”

Another supportive follower wrote, “The last picture was my favorite. I’m not judging you, girl. You do you. As long as you feel good about yourself at the end of the day, that’s really all that matters.”

Last but not least, one individual noted, “What a refreshing sight. A celebrity as highly rated as Sidney giving the fans what they want.”

Sweeney’s 2026 has been a busy one. As well as appearing in various American Eagle ads, she’s voiced a fictionalized version of herself in “Family Guy” and starred in the final season of the aforementioned “Euphoria.”

She has several projects lined up, including three movies in 2027. They are “The Housemaid’s Secret,” “Gundam,” and “Custom of the Country.”

We’ll look look forward to seeing even more of the star in all of her upcoming work and wish her well in everything she does.

Sydney Sweeney’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.