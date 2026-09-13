5 Shows That Aren’t Coming Back on Amazon Prime, Including Highly-Rated Series

Amazon Prime has pulled the plug on five scripted series as Amazon MGM Studios continues to make strategic shifts under Head of Global TV Peter Friedlander.

“After careful consideration, I’ve landed on a flatter approach that prioritizes clarity and speed to nurture creativity,” Friedlander said in a memo, via The Hollywood Reporter. “As we continue to build toward a genre-based model, I’m pleased to announce a new creative leadership structure for Drama, Comedy, and Young Adult scripted TV.”

Find out which shows are canceled on Amazon Prime below.

‘Spider Noir’

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Amazon Prime has opted not to renew “Spider-Noir” for a second season. The Nicolas Cage-led series was canceled on September 4 despite earning a 92% critics’ score and a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as 11 Emmy Award nominations.

“For me, one season is perfect, having said what I wanted to say with this dangerous, innovative, pop-art Spider-Man,” Cage told Deadline. “Onwards, upwards, inwards.”

‘It’s Not Like That’

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Sharing the same fate is “It’s Not Like That,” which was canceled after just one season. The series earned a perfect 100% score from Rotten Tomatoes and remained a fixture on Prime Video’s Daily Top 10 series list in the U.S. It also landed in the Top 10 Global Series, debuting at No. 9, per Deadline.

The “It’s Not Like That” finale ended on a major cliffhanger, with Malcolm finally confessing his feelings for Lori, only for viewers to discover that the emotional moment was merely a fantasy sequence.

‘Kevin’

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Amazon Prime also canceled the adult animated sitcom “Kevin.” The series, which was created by Joe Wengert and Aubrey Plaza, premiered April 20, 2026.

In June, Plaza confirmed the news on Instagram and expressed disappointment about the cancellation.

“Amazon Prime is not picking up Kevin for another season,” Plaza wrote in part. “Very disappointing since we were just getting going. I want to say thank you to all the fans that watched our show and all of the incredible cast and crew that worked so hard to make this dream come alive… “

‘The Runarounds’

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The musical teen drama “The Runarounds” was officially canceled in April 2026 after just one season. The series followed a group of Wilmington, North Carolina, teens who formed a rock band and chased their dream of landing a record deal during the summer after high school.

While not a breakout hit, the series built a niche fanbase, with the band releasing a soundtrack and embarking on a sold-out “Mini Van Tour” in 2025 and 2026.

‘Gen V’

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“The Boys” spinoff “Gen V” was canceled after two seasons. The series debuted in 2023 and earned rave reviews from critics.

“Gen V” followed young Supes as they competed for status while uncovering Vought’s dark experiments.

Despite the cancellation, “Gen V” characters are expected to appear in “The Boys Season 5” and future Vought Cinematic Universe projects, including Vought Rising in 2027, according to Deadline.