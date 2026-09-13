Sandra Bullock Shares Heartbreaking Admission About Loss 3 Years After Partner’s Passing

Sandra Bullock has suffered great losses in her lifetime, including the death of her longtime partner Bryan Randall in 2023.

Randall passed away after a lengthy battle with ALS, while Bullock served as his caregiver for the last three years of his life. Now, the “Practical Magic 2” star is opening up about loss like never before.

Great Losses

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During an emotional interview with Hoda Kotb on the “Today” show, Bullock opened up about dealing with loss and grief.

“It’s hard because there isn’t a guidebook,” she said, adding, “Nothing has served me in a more fulfilling and enlightening way than being with someone in the room when it happens.”

Bullock — who was coparenting her two children, Louis, 16, and Laila, 12, with Randall before his deaht — added, “And I’ve been there and I’ve seen it and it’s been different every time. But I love how I am in that moment. That’s something about myself that I don’t know where it came from, but I love how I am to the person in that moment.”

The mother of two recently opened up about the loss on her partner during an appearance on the “SmartLess” podcast, telling the host that she began grieving years before his death.

“I wasn’t allowed to speak about it. That was the request and I tried — I honored it,” she told hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett. “I know why he asked me not [to] and it isolated me in the process.”

“But I think where he was in his journey, both physically and mentally, I started grieving Brian four years before he passed,” she shared. “Like something in my said, ‘Start the grieving now.’ Because I knew I would be the caregiver. I could see like the bright eyes that I knew—literally like you say you know someone through their eyes and there was something that had shifted and I go it is a traumatic diagnosis. Anyone who can prevail through a diagnosis like that, I bow down.”

Losing a Mother

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Years before Bryan’s death, Sandra lost her mother, Helga Meyer, after a battle with cancer. The German opera singer died in April 2000 at age 58.

“You know my mother had cancer,” Bullock said during her podcast appearance. “We always had hope. You always have hope that there’s something.”

The difference with Bryan’s diagnosis is that there is nothing doctors can do to help, and the life expectancy for a patient is two to five years.

“I could see that there was a darkness…He’d been sober for 14 years, and you need medication, and I’m like, I don’t give a [expletive]. Give him what he needs. It’s like the man is suffering,” she said of her late partner. “Give it. And so this selfish part of me, my person left a lot earlier than the body left, right? And I had to I don’t think I ever dealt with that until after he passed because you’re just on this treadmill, you know.”

Bryan Randall died in August 2023 at the age of 57.