Mariska Hargitay Is ‘Still Floating’ After Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding: ‘It Was Magical’

Mariska Hargitay is still “blown away” by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Madison Square Garden wedding.

The “Law & Order: SVU” star, 62, was among the many celebrities who attended the star-studded wedding on July 3, and she’s now sharing her favorite moment from the event.

“I’m still floating from that wedding,” Hargitay gushed during her appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday, September 9.

The award-winning actress continued, “It was so spectacular and so intimate, I have to say. I have to say, I am blown away, because when there’s a wedding with that many guests, you think, like, ‘Oh, okay, it’s gonna be that.’ And it just wasn’t.”

Mariska Hargitay Reveals Favorite Moment From Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Play

Hargitay went on to share her favorite part of Swift and Kelce’s wedding, which she described as intimate and emotional.

“I even say that the vows were my favorite part of the whole wedding,” Hargitay told Kimmel. “It was that magical.”

In July, PEOPLE reported that Swift and Kelce each spent about 20 minutes reading their handwritten vows. The couple also handed out embroidered handkerchiefs featuring a “TT” interlocking heart logo and a line from Swift’s 2014 hit “Blank Space”: “So it’s gonna be forever…”

Taylor Swift & Mariska Hargitay’s Beautiful Friendship

Getty Este Haim, Taylor Swift, and Mariska Hargitay attend Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Hargitay attended Swift and Kelce’s wedding just weeks after she joined the singer, along with HAIM sisters Este and Alana Haim, courtside for Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, June 10.

When asked about the custom shirts the group wore, Hargitay said it was “pretty spectacular.”

“I was doing a play at the time, and I actually ran from my theater. Physically ran from the theater to the game, and we were sitting together, and I was wearing a black T-shirt,” the actress recalled. “And Taylor, being the prepared woman that she is, was like, ‘I got you.’ And basically handed it to me. I put it on, and that was the end of it.”

Hargitay continued, “She’s good like that. She packs clothes for others.”

Hargitay and Swift have been friends for years. The actress inspired the name of Swift’s beloved Scottish Fold cat, Olivia Benson, who was named after Hargitay’s iconic “Law & Order: SVU” character.

The connection goes both ways, as Hargitay named her adopted cat Karma after Swift’s song of the same name from her album “Midnights.” The actress also appeared in Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video in 2015.

Last weekend, Hargitay won two Emmys for “My Mom Jayne,” the documentary she directed about her late mother, Jayne Mansfield.

During her acceptance speech, Hargitay gave a special shout-out to feminist icon Gloria Steinem, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 92.

“My hero and friend Gloria Steinem recently said, ‘Please tell your own story,'” Hargitay shared, per Deadline. “The most important thing we can do for each other is to know each other through stories. I got to know my mother through telling the story. It’s a gift that’s indescribable.”

Hargitay is set to host the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 14.