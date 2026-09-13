Gwyneth Paltrow, 53, Gets Her Fans’ Attention as She Ditches Her Top While Showing Off Her Incredible Wardrobe

Gwyneth Paltrow found the perfect way to promote her sweaters and get her fans’ attention: a TikTok video where she ditches her top!

Gwyneth Paltrow Shows Off Her Sweater Collection

The “Iron Man” actress posted a video on the social media platform on Saturday, September 12. In it, she keeps trying on different sweaters, starting with a gorgeous white knit and ending with a green cardigan with large button detailing. The sweaters are from her luxury clothing line GWYN. But at the end of the clip, Paltrow appears without a top; however, fans don’t see anything as a black modesty bar appears over her.

She is eating an apple and grabs a bottle of milk from the fridge. In the caption, she shared her thoughts, writing, “sweater weather.”

Fans reacted to the post in the comment section. “I’m loving whatever version of you this is,” a fan shared. “I mean.. you’ve been cool since the 90s.. I love your clothes. Your makeup. Your hair. I remember thinking how badly I wanted to be you back then.. I’M THINKING THE SAME THING NOW.”

“You are gorgeous and so classy,” a second fan shared.

Other reactions include, “Thank you for being on TikTok,” “I freaking love you Gwyneth Paltrow!” and “OK, she is definitely a statement. She is stunning and I love all of her outfits.”

Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Love for Fashion

Paltrow has long been celebrated for being a fashion icon. In an Instagram post on September 9, she shared throwback photos of herself from the ‘90s, which highlighted her incredible style. Fans flooded the comments with praise. “You were the 90s,” a comment reads. “If you know what I mean.. all good looks still for today,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “90s Gwyneth was my favorite Gwyneth,” “I was, and am still, obsessed with 90’s Gwyneth Paltrow,” and “90s icon for sure!”

She discussed her love for fashion and how her approach has changed over the years in a November 2025 interview with British Vogue. “I do love fashion, I really do,” the “Marty Supreme” star confessed. “I think it’s going in a bit of a funny direction these days, so I’ll bring back my old school.” She continued, “The thing about me is my style doesn’t really change that much. I believe in tailoring and a certain restraint, but always with a little bit of a twist to it. You know?”

Paltrow’s new clothing line was formerly known as G. Label, which a press release described as a brand “marked by minimalism, elegance, and above all, ease,” People reports. The actress has mastered minimalism. In an interview with Elle, the publication described Paltrow’s style as “quiet luxury.”

“If I look back, I feel like I’ve always dressed this way, which to me is: You wear better things. High-quality, beautifully made, trend-proof clothing. Which is exactly what we do at G. Label,” she said. “Lately, (people have) been talking about this being a trend, but I feel like this has always been the way that I’ve dressed.”