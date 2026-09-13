Kelly Clarkson Surprises Fans With Dramatic Hair Change

Kelly Clarkson gave fans plenty to talk about during a recent performance, and it wasn’t just her voice turning heads this time. The 43-year-old singer performed a private concert for Coca-Cola employees and partners at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Friday, September 11, as per fan videos shared on TikTok.

Videos and photos from the event spread quickly online, showing Clarkson in red pants and a sparkling Blondie T-shirt, paired with a short, tousled bob that looked nothing like her usual long locks.

How Are Fans Reacting to Kelly Clarkson’s Short Hair?

The internet had questions almost immediately after the Atlanta concert. The style also stirred up nostalgia, with several fans comparing it to Clarkson’s shorter hairstyles from her “All I Ever Wanted” era. “Love the hair!!!” one Instagram user wrote, and another replied, “She looks so much younger. I thought this might be from a couple of years ago.”

Another asked, “New haircut? Is a new era coming soon?”

“I can’t handle how good short-haired Kelly looks,” one fan wrote on X.

Not everyone was sold, though. One commenter joked, “Did she have an argument with her hairdresser?”

Has Kelly Clarkson Faked a Bob Before?

This might not even be a real haircut. Clarkson pulled off a similar illusion in 2025 while filming promotional material for “The Voice,” later explaining during a concert that hairstylist Robert Ramos had created the look without cutting a single strand.

“My hair guy, Robert, is so good,” she said during a concert. “They braided all my hair except for the very tippy top.” She admitted to considering the real thing.

Play

“I asked for a bob, because I really want to cut my hair,” she said, “but I’m like one of those moms that’s like, ‘I’m wearing Alo every day, I got my mom bun, I’m comfortable, okay?’ I can’t be having short hair; that’s some hard [Expletive] to keep up with, you know what I’m saying?”

She added, “He’s so talented, everybody thought that I had chopped my hair off. But I didn’t.”

Clarkson hasn’t confirmed whether Friday’s look was a real cut or another styling trick.

Fans will get to compare when “The Voice” Season 31 premieres across three nights starting Monday, September 21, though those episodes were filmed back in July, meaning her longer hair may still show up on screen even as her latest look keeps everyone guessing.

How Did Kelly Clarkson Say Goodbye to Her Talk Show?

Getty Kelly Clarkson

The timing lines up with a bittersweet chapter for the singer. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” wrapped its seventh and final season on Monday, August 31, closing out an emotional farewell that included her kids joining her on stage. “It is a bittersweet day for all of us,” Clarkson told her audience before the finale’s closing moments.

The OG “American Idol” winner reassured fans the goodbye wasn’t permanent.

Getty Kelly Clarkson attends the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party in association with V Magazine.

“This isn’t goodbye. I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there, and you may catch me on ‘The Voice’ from time to time; you never know where I might show up next,” she said, adding, “I want to thank y’all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years.”