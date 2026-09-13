‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 52 Hosts, Premiere Date Revealed

First debuting back in 1975, “Saturday Night Live” is set to return with its landmark 52nd season.

NBC has announced the new season’s premiere date, along with the first batch of hosts and musical guests.

Meanwhile, there have been a couple of cast departures, while an announcement of new cast members will likely be made prior to the start of the upcoming season.

Here’s what we know so far.

Jalen Brunson and KATSEYE

Getty Jalen Brunson

When Season 52 debuts, it will kick off with a host who’s become beloved to New Yorkers: New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson, who led the team to its first NBA championship in 53 years and will make his “SNL” hosting debut in the first episode of the new season.

Brunson will be joined on the musical stage by K-pop-inspired L.A. girl group KATSEYE.

The season premiere of “Saturday Night Live” will air Saturday, September 26 on NBC.

Dakota Johnson and Turnstile

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The following week, Dakota Johnson returns to Studio 8H for her third time as “SNL” host, having previously hosted in 2015 and again in 2024. This time, Johnson will be plugging her upcoming movie, “Verity.”

Johnson will be joined by musical guest Turnstile, which won Grammys for Best Metal Performance and Best Rock Performance at the 2026 Grammys for their 2025 album “Never Enough” and the single “Birds,” respectively.

Johnson and Turnstile will headline the episode airing Saturday, October 3.

Shane Gillis and Rosalía

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That’s followed by a third live episode, with comedian Shane Gillis returning for his third stint as host.

Gillis, star of Netflix sitcom “Tires,” brings a unique perspective to the show, given that he was announced as a new “SNL” cast member in 2019, but fired prior to the season’s first episode after some offensive comments he’d made in a podcast years earlier resurfaced.

That week’s musical guest will be Rosalía, the Spanish sensation whose blend of traditional flamenco music with pop has catapulted her to international stardom.

Gillis and Rosalía will be seen on the episode airing Saturday, October 10.

Inde Navarette and Gracie Abrams

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One of Hollywood’s hottest rising stars, Inde Navarette soared to stardom courtesy of director Curry Barker’s low-budget horror film “Obsession,” which cost $750,000 to make and wound up earning a staggering $512 million at the box office.

Navarette will be making her hosting debut while welcoming musical guest Gracie Abrams, who made her “SNL” debut back in 2024.

Look for Navarette and Abrams to headline “SNL” in the show’s annual Halloween episode on Saturday, October 31.

Chloe Fineman and Martin Herlihy Have Exited

Chloe Fineman as Hermione Granger in “Saturday Night Live”

So far, two cast members have confirmed they won’t be returning for Season 52 on “Saturday Night Live.”

Back in July, Chloe Fineman announced she wouldn’t be returning, bringing her “SNL” run to an end after seven seasons.

That was followed by the September report that Martin Herlihy was likewise exiting. Herlihy spent four seasons on the show as one-third of the comedy troupe Please Don’t Destroy, producing digital shorts for the show alongside John Higgins and Ben Marshall. Higgins left after four seasons, while both Marshall and Herlihy were upgraded to cast members in Season 51.

The 52nd season of “Saturday Night Live” premieres Saturday, September 26 on NBC.