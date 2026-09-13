Brad Paisley Follows Through on Amazing Promise He Made to Talented Teen: ‘Excited is an Understatement’

Four months after Brad Paisley performed an epic duet of his 2002 hit “I’m Gonna Miss Her” with “American Idol” finalist Lucas Leon during the season 24 finale in May 2026, the country superstar is making good on a promise he made to the talented teen on the show: to bring him to Nashville’s legendary Grand Ole Opry.

Paisley, who served as a celebrity mentor to contestants during the season, was inducted as an official member of the Opry in February 2001 — making this his 25th year as a member — and he also had a role in Hallmark Channel’s “A Grand Ole Opry Christmas” late last year. Now, the Opry has announced both Paisley and Leon will perform there on October 2.

Lucas Leon Asked If Brad Paisley Was Kidding When He Invited Him to the Opry

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Leon, 18, missed much of his senior year of high school while competing on the show, making it all the way to the Top 9 with his cool country vibe. After their duet during the finale, Paisley said to him, “You were saying we need to hang out again, right?”

“I just asked you that backstage,” Leon smiled sheepishly, and Paisley replied, “Well, can we hang out at the Grand Ole Opry? Wanna play there?”

Leon was speechless, with his jaw-dropped, as the crowd cheered and Paisley told him, “You belong out there, buddy!”

“You’re not kidding, are you?” Leon asked, and Paisley assured him, “No, I totally (mean it) — I wouldn’t get with you on TV. You deserve it.”

When host Ryan Seacrest asked, “What do you think about that offer?” Leon cutely responded, “Uhh, I accept!”

The Grand Ole Opry posted video of that moment on September 8 and Leon jumped into the comment section to write, “Excited is an understatement.” The teen has been hard at work since the “Idol” finale, playing gigs and releasing music including his newest single, “Fall In Love Someday.”

Brad Paisley’s No Stranger to Performing With ‘American Idol’ Alums

Hallmark Brad Paisley performs onstage during a scene in Hallmark’s 2025 movie “A Grand Ole Opry Christmas”

Leon actually won’t be the first “American Idol” alum Paisley has performed with beyond the show. The three-time Grammy winner brought season 24 winner Hannah Harper with him out on the road this summer, and they sang “Whiskey Lullaby,” Paisley’s hit 2003 duet with Alison Krauss.

Paisley has also performed many times with Carrie Underwood, who won season five of “American Idol” and is now one of the three judges on the show. Paisley and Underwood had a big 2011 hit together, “Remind Me,” and they co-hosted the CMA Awards for a decade, from 2008 to 2018.

Paisley and Leon will be part of one of the Opry’s big birthday shows, as it continues to celebrate its 100th anniversary. Also performing with them on October 2 will be country greats Vince Gill, the Oak Ridge Boys, Ricky Skaggs, and Suzy Bogguss — all members of the Opry, with even more to come. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets can be purchased here.