Jessica Alba Spotted With Rarely Seen Son Hayes, 8, in Off-Duty Style

Jessica Alba was spotted with her rarely seen son Hayes, 8, during a low-key outing. The mother and son were photographed walking through an indoor parking garage. Their relaxed clothes made the sighting feel like a glimpse of everyday family life. Meanwhile, Sofia Richie was photographed with her rarely seen toddler and baby.

Hayes Steps Out in Sporty Style

According to Vind Celebrity’s Instagram post, the 8-year-old wore a casual outfit built around comfort. He had on a black short-sleeve T-shirt with light gray jogger sweatpants. He finished the look with black sneakers featuring white and gray stripe details.

A navy LA-style baseball cap completed the outfit. The cap was worn straight and kept the look simple.

The sighting offered a rare public look at Hayes. He has largely remained out of the spotlight compared with his famous mother

Jessica Alba Keeps It Casual

Alba matched the relaxed setting with an oversized fashion look of her own. The actress wore a heather-gray Yale crewneck sweatshirt with navy lettering. She paired it with wide-leg dark indigo jeans.

Her white low-top sneakers kept the outfit firmly in off-duty territory. She also carried a structured black quilted mini crossbody bag with a gold chain strap. Delicate gold necklaces added a small polished detail.

Alba wore clear aviator-style glasses. Her shoulder-length hair was loose and tousled. She also carried a white insulated tumbler, while Hayes carried a dark jacket. The combination gave the actress an easy daytime look. The simple styling also suited the way Hayes was dressed.

A Rare Look at Hayes

The candid outing comes months after Alba celebrated her son’s eighth birthday. According to E! Online in January 2026, the actress described Hayes as her “sweet, bright, fun, hilarious” son.

Alba also wrote that watching Hayes grow had been “one of the greatest experiences of my life.” She highlighted his interest in tennis, golf, soccer and handball. The tribute also praised his bond with his older sisters, Honor and Haven.

E! Online noted that the family had experienced major changes during the previous year. Alba and Cash Warren announced their separation in February 2025 after 16 years of marriage.

A Low-Key Mother-Son Outing

The photos also show how different the pair’s outfits are while still sharing the same casual approach. 8-year-old Hayes keeps things sporty with joggers, a T-shirt and sneakers. Alba leans into oversized layers, loose denim and understated accessories.

For the 8-year-old, the relaxed styling fits his age and the informal setting. His cap and sneakers add a distinctly sporty finish. Alba’s look is more fashion-focused, but it remains practical for a daytime errand.

The outing gives fans another glimpse of 8-year-old Hayes as he grows up outside the spotlight. It also shows Alba embracing a comfortable style for a simple day out. With her son beside her, Alba’s latest sighting is less about celebrity glamour and more about a rare family moment.

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