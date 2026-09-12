Gigi Hadid Leaves Adorable Notes in Rarely-Seen Daughter Khai’s Lunchbox

Gigi Hadid has given fans a rare glimpse into her family life, sharing the sweet school-day tradition she has created for her daughter, Khai. The supermodel recently showed the handwritten note she tucked into her little girl’s lunchbox. Meanwhile, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ 11-year-old daughter has made a rare public appearance.

Gigi Hadid’s Sweet Lunchbox Note for Khai

According to Hello!, the 31-year-old model shared the adorable note on Friday. It featured a “Fun Fact Friday” message about woodpeckers.

The note explained that woodpeckers’ tongues can wrap around their brains. Hadid then added, “I love you!!!” She finished the message with a hand-drawn heart.

The note was photographed beside the contents of the lunchbox. It appeared to include a selection of healthy snacks for the school day.

The small gesture offered a glimpse into how the model stays connected with her daughter while she is away at school. It also showed the personal touch Hadid adds to an otherwise ordinary part of the school routine.

As reported by Hello!, the latest note appears to be part of a recurring Friday tradition. Hadid has previously shared similar notes for her daughter, making the messages more than a one-time gesture.

For Khai, the note combines a quick science lesson with a message from her mother. It is also a rare look at the quieter side of the model’s life.

Why Khai Is Rarely Seen by Fans

Hadid and former partner Zayn Malik have generally kept their daughter away from the spotlight. The former couple welcomed their only child in September 2020, before ending their relationship the following year.

That privacy makes small glimpses like the lunchbox photo stand out. Hadid did not show her daughter in the update. Instead, she shared a detail from their everyday routine.

The timing also follows a rare public glimpse of Khai with her father. According to Hello!, Malik shared a photo of the pair walking toward an IMAX cinema.

The five-year-old faced away from the camera in the candid image. She wore patterned trousers and Jordans, while the musician held her hand.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s Co-Parenting Journey

Hadid and Malik have continued raising Khai together since their 2021 split. Their relationship has received considerable media attention, but the model has previously described their approach to co-parenting.

Hadid previously said, “Zayn and I do our custody schedules months in advance.” She explained that the plans can change, but they help each other when needed.

The model also described a newer stage in their relationship. She said they had developed a friendship with “love and a feeling of camaraderie.”

Hadid has also emphasized that the pair want to protect their daughter’s privacy. She told Vogue that they are focused on “raising our daughter together” with respect for each other.

The lunchbox tradition fits that approach. Rather than offering fans a close-up of her child, Hadid shared a small part of her role as a mother.

Meanwhile, Pink was spotted with her rarely seen 9-year-old son, Jameson.