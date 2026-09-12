Who Is Lady Gaga’s Fiancé Michael Polansky? What to Know About Her Baby’s Dad

Lady Gaga and her longtime love, Michael Polansky, are officially parents.

The “Born This Way” hitmaker, 40, and her fiancé, 42, quietly welcomed their first child together, Page Six reported.

The new parents, who began dating in 2019 and got engaged in 2024, were spotted taking a stroll with their newborn in Northern California following the surprise announcement.

As fans celebrate the happy news, attention has naturally turned to the singer’s fiancé and the father of her baby. Here’s everything to know about the new dad.

Who Is Michael Polansky?

Lady Gaga’s future husband, Michael Polanski, was born and raised in Minnesota and now resides in San Francisco.

In 2024, Gaga shared a fun story about her time in Polanski’s hometown. “He took me to a house party, and everybody was hanging out, and we ordered pizza, and it was just really cool,” the singer revealed during an interview with “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “They know me as like, Michael’s fiancée.”

How Did They First Meet?

Getty Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky welcomed their first child.

In 2024, Gaga revealed that her mom, Cynthia, met Polansky before she did through philanthropic work.

“My mom met him and she said to me, ‘I think I just met your husband,’ and I said, ‘I’m not ready to meet my husband!’ I could never have imagined that my mom … found the most perfect person for me,” Gaga said in an interview with Vogue.

The couple met for the first time at Sean Parker’s birthday party in September 2019, where Gaga reportedly “kept asking” about Polansky until they were finally introduced.

“I didn’t know much about her and honestly wasn’t sure what to expect,” Polansky told the outlet. “I was struck immediately by her warmth and openness. She was so genuinely curious about what my life was like growing up in Minnesota.”

Polansky Is an Entrepreneur and Philanthropist

Getty Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky got engaged in 2024.

In 2020, Polansky co-founded Outer Biosciences, a skin health company, alongside Gaga. He is also a board member for the singer’s cosmetic brand, Haus Labs.

In addition, Polansky is the co-founder of investment and venture capital firms Avos Capital Management and Hawktail.

Aside from his business ventures, Polansky is involved in several philanthropic efforts. He co-founded the Parker Foundation, alongside Facebook and Napster co-founder Sean Parker.

He has served as executive director of the philanthropic organization since its founding in 2015, working to advance initiatives in life sciences, public health, and civic engagement. He’s also a board member of Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy.

He Wanted to Start a Family

Getty Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky

In 2025, Gaga revealed that Polansky told her early in their relationship that he wanted marriage and a family.

“We’d been talking for, like, three weeks on the phone every single day, just getting to know each other, and Michael flew to Vegas when I was doing my show to take me on our first date,” she told “Good Morning America” at the time. “Before we even sat down, I said, ‘Do you want marriage and kids?’ And he goes, ‘Yeah, I do.’ And I said, ‘OK, great. Do you want some Champagne?’ And he goes, ‘Sure.'”