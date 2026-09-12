Youthful Nicole Kidman, 59, Nails Business Chic Look at Charity Gala

Nicole Kidman turned heads with her youthful appearance at a charity event in New York City on Friday.

The 59-year-old actress attended Charity Day 2026, hosted by the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund at BGC Group.

Kidman looked radiant as she posed for photos on the red carpet, rocking a sleek business-chic ensemble. She wore a tailored brown blazer with double-breasted lapels and matching trousers.

The mother of two completed the sophisticated look with a white button-down shirt and a scarf styled like a tie. Kidman also showed off her flawless complexion, with her face appearing remarkably smooth and wrinkle-free.

Nicole Kidman Faces Plastic Surgery Rumors

Getty Nicole Kidman at Charity Day 2026.

Kidman’s latest outing comes amid rumors that she has gone under the knife to maintain a youthful look.

In August, the actress sparked breast enhancement rumors after putting on a busty display during the Los Angeles premiere of “Practical Magic 2.”

Dr. Cat Begovic, a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, shared her assessment of whether Kidman may have had breast augmentation.

Although Begovic has never personally treated or examined Kidman, she believes the actress appears to have a “more defined cleavage and upper pole fullness.”

“They look to me to be around 225-250 cc moderate projection,” the expert told the Daily Mail. “They are proportionate to her frame, and she looks feminine and stunning.”

Kidman has previously pushed back against plastic surgery rumors, insisting that her face is “completely natural.” However, the actress has been open about trying Botox in the past.

“No surgery for me; I did try Botox, unfortunately, but I got out of it, and now I can finally move my face again,” Kidman told British Vogue, adding that the decision was an “unfortunate move.”

Nicole Kidman Is ‘Having Fun’ With New Man: Report

Meanwhile, Kidman’s dating life continues to spark buzz and speculation online. Previously, US Weekly reported that the “Babygirl” actress is “having fun” in her “casual” romance with businessman Michael Reinstein.

“Nicole is dating again after her divorce from Keith [Urban],” a source told the outlet. “It is casual, and she is having fun.”

The insider continued, “They were set up by mutual friends. She has also been on several dates with other people, and her friends are always trying to set her up.”

The outlet added that the “dust has really settled” between Kidman and Urban, who were married for nearly 20 years.

“There’s still a lot of respect between them, despite everything they went through,” the source said.

Getty Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

In March, Kidman broke her silence on her split from Urban. “What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that,” Kidman told Variety. “Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect. I’m staying in a place of, ‘We are a family,’ and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women.”

While Urban has yet to publicly speak about the divorce, a source told Us Weekly in October 2025 that the country star had already “moved on” and was “open with Nicole about where he stands.”

“The two had grown apart quietly over time, and by the end, the decision to separate was more about acceptance than surprise,” the insider added.