Sara Bareilles Shares Heartbreaking News

Sara Bareilles is opening up about a painful chapter in her fertility journey.

The Grammy-winning singer, 46, revealed that she experienced her first miscarriage earlier this year while discussing her new album, “Good Grief,” with The New York Times. Bareilles spoke candidly about the loss and the complicated emotions that followed.

She Opens Up About the Heartbreak

“It sucks,” Bareilles said of the experience. “Of course I wish I didn’t have a miscarriage.”

Despite the pain, Bareilles explained that the timing of the pregnancy would have been difficult given the other losses she was processing. Her good friend Gavin Creel died in 2024, and his death helped inspire parts of her new album.

Bareilles said it was somewhat of a “relief” that she was not pregnant during such a difficult period, explaining that this stage of her life “would be really, really, really hard” if she were expecting.

The miscarriage is part of a broader fertility journey Bareilles has previously discussed publicly. Earlier this year, she released the documentary “Good Grief,” which explored her experiences with trying to become a mother.

“We’ve been trying for two years,” the “Gravity” singer said in the documentary. She also revealed that she had tried in vitro fertilization “a few times.”

Bareilles said she believed egg donation could be the next step in her journey, although she had struggled to make an appointment.

“But I think the next phase is egg donor. For some reason, I’m not making the appointment. I really had to grieve that…that it won’t be mine.”

She also reflected on how her understanding of parenthood and love has evolved throughout the process.

“The idea that love is just big enough to hold a lot of shapes and sizes and ways things come. The idea that I could only love a child if it shows up in this one way.”

She Wed in 2025

Bareilles has been married to actor Joe Tippett since October 2025. The pair first met in 2015 while auditioning for the musical “Waitress,” which Bareilles wrote the music and lyrics for. Their relationship eventually led to an engagement and marriage.

The couple announced their engagement on New Year’s Day 2023. Nearly three years later, they exchanged vows.

Bareilles confirmed their marriage on Instagram in October 2025, sharing a series of photos from their wedding celebration.

“We did a big thing,” she captioned the post. “I will just say I love this man and I love the community who came to hold us up. I am feeling so lucky and so grateful. ❤️ .”

Her marriage to Tippett came as Bareilles continued navigating major personal changes, including the grief that became part of the inspiration behind her latest musical work.

Now, she is speaking more openly about another deeply personal experience: losing a pregnancy while continuing to consider what motherhood might look like for her and Tippett.

While the singer has described the miscarriage as painful, she has also acknowledged the complicated emotions surrounding it. For Bareilles, the experience has become part of a larger journey toward understanding grief, motherhood and the many forms that family can take.