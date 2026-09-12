Russell Crowe, 62, Attends Red Carpet Event & Looks Incredible as He Flaunts 50-Pound Weight Loss

Russell Crowe looked incredible when he walked the red carpet for the screening of “What Love Builds” during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy. The event was held on Friday, September 11, and the “Gladiator” star’s appearance has changed significantly.

Russell Crowe Looks Handsome at the Venice Film Festival

Getty Russell Crowe and his son Tennyson Spencer Crowe attend the “What Love Builds” event at the Venice International Film Festival

Photos from the event show Crowe wearing a black suit and white button-down top. He left the top buttons undone for a relaxed finish and completed his look with black dress shoes. His beard and hair were neatly groomed. Crowe has lost a significant amount of weight, around 50-pounds, and his recent photos showed him looking significantly slimmer.

Getty Britney Theriot and her boyfriend Russell Crowe

Getty

Getty

Joining the actor at the event was his girlfriend, Britney Theriot, and his son, Tennyson Spencer Crowe. Tennyson posed alongside his father in a black suit and white shirt, but he added a black and white polkadot tie for a more formal finish. Theriot looked beautiful alongside Crowe in a black dress with plunging neckline. She wore her blonde hair up, and accessorized with silver drop earrings.

Russell Crowe Shows Off Incredible Transformation

This is not the first time the actor has shown off his changed physique. On August 5, he posted a photo of himself on Instagram after a workout. He has gained a lot of muscle. In the caption, he shared his thoughts, writing, “In the gym with Drew McIntyre. Good lad. Salt of the earth. Just finishing up the shoot on ‘The Last Druid.’ We have been shooting in Spain since May.”

He continued, “It has been two years now since playing Hermann Goering in ‘Nuremberg.’ The long sweaty days in the beautiful Spanish sunshine have definitely been a great motivator. As I always say, it’s one layer of tissue paper at a time. Consistency is your friend.”

Fans flooded the comment section, praising the actor’s appearance. “People see the physique. They rarely see the thousands of ordinary days that built it. Respect, Russell,” a comment reads. “Maximus is back,” another shared.

Other reactions include, “Must’ve put heaps of work into those arms. There’s really nothing you can’t do, is there?,” “the gladiator is back,” and “Wow! You look amazing! Go Russell! Let’s all remember that as you get older it is harder to stay fit! Well you did it! Please share the progress of how you did this.”

In an interview on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast in November 2024, the actor spoke about how he lost considerable weight after filming “Nuremberg.” “I was 126 kilos when I finished Nuremberg,” he said, Parade reports. “I’m 100.9 now.”

He also spoke about using health platform Ways2Well. “I’m not really across the science, but the real benefit I’m getting from these into my shoulders, my knees, and also IVs, is that it’s calmed down my body’s inflammation,” Crowe said of the treatment he was receiving.