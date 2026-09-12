Craig Conover Reveals His Relationship Status

Craig Conover is currently single and not dating anyone, but the “Southern Charm” star is still open to finding love within the Bravo universe.

The reality TV personality, 37, discussed his dating life during a recent appearance on the “B*tch Bible” podcast, where he confirmed that he is currently “not dating anyone.”

“I don’t have anyone to text or message on Instagram right now,” he added.

He’s Open to a New Bravo Romance

Conover also revealed that he would be open to dating someone from the Bravo world again because he “enjoyed it.”

“I like dating a coworker,” he explained. “I think there’s a huge camaraderie and a lot of time spent at your job, no matter what it is.”

The Bravo star has plenty of experience dating within the network. His most high-profile relationship was with Paige DeSorbo, who stars on “Summer House.” DeSorbo announced their split in 2024, calling it “the right decision for both of us.”

The pair initially crossed paths while filming “Summer House” in the Hamptons. They later developed a close friendship while appearing together on “Winter House” before their relationship eventually became romantic.

After his split from DeSorbo, Conover explored another potential Bravo romance with “Southern Charm” newcomer Charley Manley.

Their connection played out during Season 11, though Manley ultimately decided she did not want to pursue a romantic relationship with him.

Conover also reflected on whether dating another reality star can create complications when both people are constantly in the spotlight.

He said he did not feel competitive with a partner, but acknowledged that being on television could affect the people involved in a relationship.

“You have to ask yourself that a lot, like… well, did we sacrifice… did I sacrifice a relationship for TV? Like, did TV cost me everything? But you’re like, ‘We wouldn’t have met if it wasn’t for TV!’” he added.

While Conover’s love life is currently quiet, his career continues to expand beyond reality television.

Conover Is Busy With Work

The “Southern Charm” star is set to appear in the upcoming independent film “Caroline Fletcher.” The movie follows an 11-year-old girl navigating a difficult working-class upbringing who turns to conning as a way to survive.

After her mother is arrested and a local bully threatens her family, the girl sets out to pull off what becomes the biggest scheme of her young life.

Details about Conover’s role have not been revealed, but he joins a cast that includes Chris Elliott, Caroline Aaron, Drew Van Acker and Katrina Bowden. Newcomer Kayla Anjali plays the title character.

The film was directed by Ellyn Vander Wyden and written by Daniel Blum. Production has already wrapped, giving Conover another opportunity to explore acting outside of his longtime Bravo career.

For now, Conover appears to be taking a break from romance while continuing to build his career.

Although he is not currently dating anyone, his comments make it clear that he has not closed the door on finding love with someone who understands the unusual demands of working in reality television.

And considering his history, another Bravo romance may not be completely out of the question.