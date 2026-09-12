HGTV Star Celebrates ‘Last Year’ of Her 30s With Costars in Napa

Heather Rae El Moussa is going out with a bang. The HGTV star recently celebrated her 39th birthday with her “The Flip Off” costars, husband Tarek El Moussa, and bestie Christina Haack.

Birthday Getaway

The group — including Haack’s boyfriend Christopher Larocca — jetted off to Northern California for a weekend in wine country ahead of Heather’s actual birthday.

“39 came in hot and slightly buzzed!” the Netflix star captioned a photo dump shared to Instagram on Friday, September 11. “For those of you asking, this was our full Napa itinerary…”

“Day One:

Checked in at Stanly Ranch- So pretty 😍

Lunch and drinks at the hotel – Bear

Tasting 1: Promontory- wow wow 🤩

Dinner: Bottega- the boys don’t even remember this one. Day Two:

Breakfast at the hotel – room service by the fire pit

Tasting 2: Far Niente

Lunch at Clementine’s

Tasting 3: Shafer Vineyards

Went back to hotel and ate at Bear again! Day Three:

Spa at Stanly Ranch – highly recommend

Lunch by the pool

Tasting 4: Sangiacomo Family Vineyards

Room service 🎉🍷🤪 passed out”

Heather shared photos from each of the stops as the crew took in the stunning vineyard views and enjoyed endless wine tasting.

“Best Early Birthday Celebration!!” Haack commented as Heather called the trip a “perfect birthday Napa getaway.”

Big Changes

Heather’s birthday comes just days after her son, Tristan, celebrated a major life moment.

“Big day!! Our Tristan bears first day of preschool was yesterday!! Time is a thief! He’s only going 2 days a week to ease mama in….. lol Love Our sweet boy so much ❤️,” the proud parents shared alongside photos of their 3-year-old.

The toddler held a sign to commemorate his big day, revealing that it was his first day of pre-school, and that he dreams of one day becoming a tow truck driver.

Fans sent their congratulations to the couple as many pointed out that he resembles his older half-brother Brayden — whom Tarek shares with Christina.

“These milestones can tug at the heart in the sweetest way, watching a little one step into a new chapter while childhood keeps moving so quickly,” one fan wrote.

“You need to bring him to the tow truck museum in Chattanooga, TN, which is also home of the first tow truck,” another suggested.

“He is such a little cutie pie. I hope he has a wonderful first year in school. I remember those first days like it was yesterday,” a third added.

“Buckle up honey. It’s going to fly by and you will cry yourself to sleep from now on out!! 🩷🤍🥹,” yet another chimed in.

In addition to Tristan and Brayden, Tarek shares daughter Taylor with his ex-wife. Christina is also the mother to 7-year-old Hudson, whom she shares with second ex-husband Ant Anstead.

The women regularly get praised for their coparenting relationship.

“It really takes everyone in a co-parenting situation wanting to make it work,” she previously told People. “I have people message me all the time to be like, ‘How did you do that? My husband’s ex hates me,’ or ‘I could never hang out with my ex.'”