RHOA Alum NeNe Leakes Gives an Update on Kim Zolciak

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes recently made her return to Bravo thanks to “Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th.” Now, after appearing on multiple episodes, the fan-favorite housewife is opening up about where she stands with her former costar Kim Zolciak.

NeNe Leakes Says She’s ‘Cool’ With RHOA Alum Kim Zolciak

Getty Kim Zolciak

Leakes appeared on the “Big Tigger Morning Show” in September 2026. On the popular Atlanta radio show, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum was asked about her relationship with some former co-stars, including Zolciak. Specifically, the interviewer asked whether Leakes and Zolciak were “friends.”

In a clip, she responded, “I’m cool with Kim.” After that, the RHOA alum stated, “You know, when you say the word friend, that’s just a real serious word to me, so I just, friend, no. Associates? Yes.” From there, Leakes shared that she’d spoken to Zolciak, “I think it was last week,” to congratulate her on her daughter’s upcoming wedding and check in amid the other legal issues.

Leakes continued, “I just hit her up wanting to know how she’s doing.” After saying she knew Zolciak had been going through a hard time, she stated, “So, I wanted to just reach out, and I did.” From there, the former “Glee” actress revealed that she “reaches” out to many of her former co-stars.

NeNe Also Spoke About Her Relationships With Other RHOA Ladies

Getty NeNe Leakes

During the interview, Leakes also spoke about where she stands with current and former stars of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” According to her, “If I needed to call Porsha, K. Michelle, any of them on the show, they all will answer.”

She continued, “I don’t have no beef with them to the level where they won’t answer my call.” Leakes then stated that the same was true for “girls from the past,” naming Sheree Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Marlo Hampton. The former RHOA star then shared that she spoke to Cynthia Bailey “like two days ago.”

She added, “We just don’t have a beef, but we’re just not close like people would think that we are, but we don’t have a beef.”

Notably, this all comes after Leakes last appeared on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” in 2020 for its 12th season.

The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Alum Spoke About RHUGT

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Leakes appeared on three episodes of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th,” including the premiere, where she met up with Porsha Williams, who is part of the principal cast. Amid her return, Leakes spoke to one of the show’s producers, according to Bravo Insider.

She said, “My stomach was kind of hurting a little bit, kind of, you know, like, nervous hurt. I don’t know how they are, you know. I just hope they’re nice to me.”

During the episode, Leakes discussed her time away, including the passing of her beloved husband, Gregg Leakes.

She stated, “In the beginning I was happy to be gone, honestly, ’cause it was just a heavy time. At first, you feel a little bit like, ‘I mean, they’re shooting without me? Like, how the hell does that go?’ … You feel really weird. In a weird, way, we’re like all sisters, right? I’m still very connected to these girls. But at first, it does take some time to set in.”