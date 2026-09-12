Carole Radziwill Reveals Kim Kardashian Brought Jackie Onassis Kennedy’s ‘Cursed’ Cartier Watch

Carole Radziwill has revealed that Kim Kardashian owns a famous part of Kennedy history.

The “Real Housewives of New York” star owned Jackie Kennedy Onassis’ beloved Cartier watch but felt she had to put it up for auction.

Why Carole Radziwill Believes She Owned Jackie Onassis Kennedy’s ‘Cursed’ Watch

Carole Radziwill inherited Jackie Onassis Kennedy’s Cartier watch for her 30th birthday when she was married to Kennedy’s nephew Anthony.

Her late husband’s father, Prince Stanislaw Radziwill, gifted the watch to Jackie in 1963 and engraved it with “Stas to Jackie 23 Feb. 63 2:05 am to 9:35 pm”, according to Christie’s, who ended up auctioning the piece.

However, Radziwill believes the accessory was cursed. The Bravo star told the Haley Sacks’ Financial Tea podcast that she believes Jackie’s watch came with a tragic curse.

“There was something about that watch that linked all of us. Jackie Kennedy in the ‘60s, me in the ‘90s, then my best friend in the 2010s,” Radziwill explained. per People. “The curse was three women were in possession of the watch and all three were widowed in their 30s.” Radziwill’s husband Anthony passed away in 1999 in cancer.

63-year-old Radziwill put the watch up for auction with the “hope and intention” that Cartier would bid and buy it back. She felt that owning the watch was “a responsibility that I no longer wanted.”

“I had this idea, which I think I got from an Indiana Jones movie, like, when you return something that’s cursed to its place of origin it breaks the curse…I’m a very logical, rational person, but it was just like, I do also believe in the universe and coincidence is not always coincidence,” she explained on the podcast.

Kim Kardashian Purchased Jackie’s ‘Cursed’ Watch

Getty Kim Kardashian attends the “All’s Fair” Disney+ Premiere at Maison de La Chimie on October 21, 2025 in Paris, France.

Cartier did bid on the watch, but it ended up in the hands of a very famous woman.

Radziwell explained that Kim Kardashian gave the winning offer “at the very last second” of the three-minute auction. Christie claims the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star bought the watch for $379,500.

Kardashian confirmed she owned the watch during a 2019 cover interview with Vogue. She explained that she wore the timepiece during a visit to the White House. “It gave me some power: Let’s get in there and get this done!” she said at the time.

Radziwill claims that Kardashian became aware of the negative energy surrounding the watch and returned it to Christie. During an episode of Khloé Kardashian’s podcast, “Khloé in Wonderland,” Kim Kardashian explained that someone had warned her that the watch was cursed and she should return it.

“The spouse or the husband of whoever women or like male closest to the person that gets that watch has passed away soon after,” she was told.

Kim broke down why she believed the accessory was hexed. “It went down the line of Jackie getting the watch. JFK had passed, gave it to her, I think Lee, I think her husband passed, gave it to her son. Her son got the watch. He passed. Kim left it to his wife. His wife gave it to her best friend to keep in her safe. The best friend’s husband passed.”

Kim decided not to bring the watch home. “I never received it. I said, ‘Please don’t send it to my home’… A watch like this that is culturally important actually deserves to be with the House of Cartier… it wouldn’t belong to a person. It would belong to their catalog.”

Radziwell claims that after Kardashian learned of the curse, the watch was stored in Christie’s vault under Rockefeller Center before eventually being returned to Cartier.

Kim Kardashian has become known for purchasing and wearing garments from famous deceased personalities. The Skims owner bought Princess Diana’s cross necklace at auction almost two years ago, wore Marilyn Monroe’s dress from her “Happy Birthday Mr. President” performance to the 2022 MET Gala, and brought Michael Jackson’s hat for her daughter North West.