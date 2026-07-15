Brielle Biermann Dishes on Her Upcoming Wedding and Status With Kroy

Former “Don’t Be Tardy” star Brielle Biermann, daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Kim Zolciak, became engaged to minor league baseball player Billy Seidl in 2024. Recently, the 29-year-old opened up about where she stands with Kroy Biermann and whether or not her adoptive father will be at her wedding.

Biermann was interviewed by TMZ while she was at what appeared to be an airport. During the conversation, the reporter asked about the date of her wedding. She responded, “Soon.” Biermann was then asked if it would be during the summertime, and she repeated, “Soon.” After that, the “Don’t Be Tardy” alum revealed that she and Seidl would tie the knot on the beach.

Brielle Biermann Isn’t Sure If Kroy Will Be at the Wedding

Getty Zach Baus, Brielle Biermann, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann

The TMZ interview continued, with Biermann asked whether her whole family, including Zolciak and Kroy, would be in attendance at her wedding. She stated, “No. It’s in the air.” The reporter then asked for specifics, and she said, “I haven’t really spoken to Kroy so…”

She went on, “Like I said, in the air. It’s forever changing.” From there, the reporter mentioned the contentious divorce between her mother, Zolciak, and Kroy. In response, Biermann vehemently defended her mother against some of the accusations leveled at her.

As evidence, she said, “You look at Ariana and I, 29, no babies, not crazy. We’re good kids.” Still, she gave Kroy some of the credit for how she and her sister turned out, saying, “I put that on both of them, but more my mom because she was there a lot longer.”

Regarding Kroy, Biermann said, “I don’t agree with a lot of the things that he’s done, and I just wanna really leave it at that. I just don’t agree.” She continued, “My mom doesn’t deserve to be in the situation she’s in.”

Brielle Previously Spoke About Her Dad

Play

Biermann appeared on Reginae Carter’s YouTube series in September 2025. During the lengthy conversation, the “Don’t Be Tardy” alum was asked for an update on Kroy amid the divorce from her mother. She summed up where they stand, saying, “I’d say it’s just like, here and there.”

She then said, “It’s just difficult, cause you know, my mom’s my mom, and she will always be my mom, and I love Kroy and Kroy will always be my dad, I just don’t think that I’m seeing eye to eye with him on a lot of things right now, so I would say our relationship is not frayed, it’s just not what it once was.”

Biermann continued, “We’re still decently close, but it’s just not what it once was.”

She Announced Her Engagement in February 2024

Getty

Biermann took to social media on February 26, 2024, to announce to the world that she and Seidl had gotten engaged to be married. She did so by posting three photos, with the first featuring him on bended knee asking the question.

The other photos in the post showed them both laughing and smiling after the milestone event. She captioned the photo, “Forever with you.”