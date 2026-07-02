Former Disney Channel Star Joins Lacey Chabert’s New Hallmark Christmas Film

Hallmark star Lacey Chabert is going to be in excellent company this winter.

Former Disney Channel star Christy Carlson Romano stars alongside Chabert in their new film, “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True.” The movie is part of the upcoming Countdown to Christmas event. To ramp up the hype, Hallmark filmed the movie at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

It’s truly going to be a magical season as the actresses stir up hype for the film online.

Lacey Chabert & Christy Carlson Romano Play Sisters in a New Hallmark Film

Play

Lacey Chabert has a passion for wholesome Christmas movies. This year, she can’t wait to bring the magic to fans when she stars in a movie filmed at Disney World.

“I fell over when they called me and asked me to be a part of this,” the 43-year-old told PEOPLE. “I truly was so excited. I was on a video call and actually fell off the screen. It’s such a dream come true.”

“I get so excited about every movie I have the chance to make for Hallmark,” Chabert added. “We put our hearts and souls into them, and it’s just so nice to get to be a part of something that brings people joy, and to get to do it at a place that has brought me so much joy in my life, is a magical combination.”

In “Holiday Ever After,” Lacey Chabert stars as Lindsey, who hasn’t been so lucky in love so far. She and her family travel to Disney World for the holidays, where she wishes for Christmas magic and love that’s “right out of a fairy tale.”

Disney Channel alum Christy Carlson Romano plays Nicole, Lindsey’s sister. In the trailer, Nicole playfully teases Lindsey when she notices her sister falling for a guy that she insists she can’t stand.

Christy Carlson Romano Started a New Chapter

Like many former child stars, Christy Carlson Romano struggled with substances in her youth. Dealing with teen stardom in the late ’90s and early 2000s certainly came with a tremendous amount of pressure and heavy public scrutiny. However, she’s worked incredibly hard to turn her life around.

“For me, I’ve always been a little bit of an open book, especially since I’ve been sober. I’m definitely sharing so [many] aspects of my marriage and my family life,” Romano shared on her podcast, as reported by PEOPLE.

“I got sober when I was pregnant with my first child. I had a problem with binge drinking throughout my teens and 20s, and it was never good for me,” the “Kim Possible” star added, noting she needed to reevaluate her life, especially after welcoming a child into the world.

“Being 40 for me is a lot bigger than maybe it is for a lot of people,” Romano continued. “For me, turning 40 means that I can start the next chapter of my life.”

Today, Christy Carlson Romano and her husband, Brendan Rooney, are the parents of two daughters.

“Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True” premieres on Hallmark this winter during the Countdown to Christmas event.