‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Alum Mia Sara Fawns Over ‘Dreamboat’ Co-Star & ‘Star Wars’ Legend

After a decade-long hiatus, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” star Mia Sara is ready to return to the spotlight.

The 59-year-old starred in Mike Flanagan‘s “The Life of Chuck” in 2024. Flanagan adapted it from a Stephen King novella. Although returning to acting after a lengthy absence took some getting used to, Mia Sara credits many members of the production with welcoming her.

One co-star in particular captured Mia Sara’s attention. Looking back, she called him a “dreamboat.”

Mia Sara Loved Portraying Mark Hamill’s Wife

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“The Life of Chuck” is a film that moves in reverse chronological order. Tom Hiddleston plays Chuck as the film moves backward, touching on the biggest milestones of his life. Mia Sara plays Chuck’s grandmother, opposite “Star Wars” star Mark Hamill, who plays Chuck’s grandfather.

While Mia Sara certainly enjoyed getting back into acting, she was absolutely over the moon to act as Mark Hamill’s wife.

“I mean, come on. I got to work with Mark Hamill,” the actress revealed on “The Slice of Life Show,” as reported by Entertainment Weekly. “It’s so good. Mark Hamill is like a dreamboat of a man. Like a dreamboat.”

Today, Mike Flanagan is one of the biggest names in the horror genre. However, “The Life of Chuck” goes in a completely different direction.

“Mike Flanagan said, ‘I have a part for you in the Stephen King novel,'” Mark Hamill said while promoting the film on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “Now Mike had directed me in ‘The Fall of the House of Usher,’ and is known for ‘Haunting of Hill House,’ ‘Bly Manor,’ ‘Midnight Mass.’ So I thought I was expecting between [Flanagan and King], this is gonna be the spine-rattling, supernatural horror story of all time. And I was just knocked out because it is the sweetest poignant story of this boy at four different stages of his life, Chuck.”

Mia Sara credits Mike Flanagan with pulling her into the project.

“I had watched ‘[The Haunting of] Hill House’ and I’d watched ‘Midnight Mass,’ [which] to me was one of the best things I’d ever seen. I just was so moved by that,” the actress continued.

The ’80s Star Wants to Work With Mike Flanagan Again

When Mia Sara’s husband, Brian Henson, admitted he met Mike Flanagan one day, the actress was completely floored.

“I was like, ‘What? You met Mike Flanagan? That’s so cool.'” she remembered on her podcast. “He said, ‘No, he’s so nice.’ And he said, ‘Why don’t we have dinner?’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’ So, we went out to dinner. We met Mike and his stunning wife, Kate. We just got along. I love them.”

“The Life of Chuck” came to the United States in 2025. Though Mia Sara had been out of the spotlight for years, she had a great time stepping back into the industry.

“It feels a little daunting, but I’m very grateful!” the actress told Entertainment Weekly last year. “It’s unexpected.”

Mia Sara isn’t entirely sure what she wants out of her acting future. However, she would be pleased to work with Mike Flanagan again in future projects.

“Honestly, it really was all about Mike,” Sara told PEOPLE. “If Mike needs me, I’ll be there.”