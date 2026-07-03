Hallmark’s First Look at Countdown to Christmas 2026 Teases Fan Favorites & Holiday Magic

Christmas in July is in full swing on Hallmark. The network isn’t just debuting new movies and Season 2 of “Christmas at Sea”. Hallmark has given fans a first look at Countdown to Christmas 2026, and it did not disappoint.

Hallmark Shares First Look at the Annual Countdown to Christmas Event

That’s right, it may be summer outside, but Hallmark is getting fans hyped for the holiday season with a new video. Countdown to Christmas 2026 is officially on, with a first look promo that oozes all the Christmas magic that Hallmark has become known for.

In the video, there are teasers for various films featuring a slew of fan favorite stars. The footage kicks off with Tyler Hynes in “The Night Before Christmas”.

Andrew Walker and Erin Cahill are featured in “Christmas in Blue Dog Valley”. “Christmas Delivered” shows a heartwarming romance between Autumn Reeser and Wes Brown, while Luke Macfarlane stars in “My Christmas Cowboy”.

Two of Hallmark’s most highly anticipated Christmas 2026 films also got teased in the promo. “A Grand Biltmore Christmas,” the follow-up to the 2023 hit Hallmark movie “A Biltmore Christmas,” is one of those films. Andie MacDowell, Holland Roden, Rachel Boston, Niall Matter, Jonathan Frakes, and Brown are all part of the movie.

There was also a first look at the most talked-about Hallmark movie of the year. “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True” starring Lacey Chabert, Travis Van Winkle, Christy Carlson Romano, and Richard Kind. The movie is the first partnership between Hallmark and Walt Disney World and was filmed on location at the beloved resort.

“Countdown to Christmas is officially on its way on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark+,” a voice-over on the video declared. “Heartwarming stories that’ll make your season bright.”

The caption on the Instagram share read, “First look at what’s in store this #CountdownToChristmas 🎄 Get ready for heartwarming stories, festive cheer, and plenty of holiday romance! ❄️”

One movie that the first-look teaser didn’t include, but is another highly anticipated Hallmark Countdown to Christmas film, is the newly announced “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story”. The movie marks the third installment in Hallmark’s partnership with the NFL, which began in 2024 with “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” and was followed by “Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story” in 2025.

Fans React to Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas 2026 Tease

The comments section on the Hallmark social media post was filled with fans reacting to the first-look tease for Countdown to Christmas 2026.

“Wow something to look forward for this coming Christmas holidays. I will definitely be tuning in ahaha love it 😍 ❤️, ” wrote a fan. Another fan stated, “This is lining up to be a very magical and joyous season! ❤️💚🎄”

One fan expressed, “Omg!!! These pairings are some Christmas magic!!🎄☺️✨♥️” How exciting!!! Countdown to Christmas 2026 is going to be amazing!!!🎄✨❤️” said a different fan.

There was no shortage of excitement for the upcoming holiday movie season. Fans can’t wait to see these movies after the promo and are already feeling the magic that Hallmark brings to Christmas each year.