Andrew Walker Has Fans Gushing Over How ‘Handsome’ He Looks at Glamorous Seaside Event

Andrew Walker is once again giving his fans plenty of reasons to swoon.

The beloved Hallmark star recently shared a glimpse of his family trip to Malta, where he attended the Mediterrane Film Festival alongside his wife. The stunning scenery and elegant evening festivities were impressive, but many fans had their eyes on something else entirely: Walker himself. Dressed in a sharp suit and tie for the occasion, the actor had followers buzzing over how handsome he looked against the coastal backdrop.

Walker Brings Fans Along on His Trip to Malta

“Thank you @mediterranefilmfestival 🩵” Walker wrote in the caption of his July 2 Instagram post. “It was an honor to be a part of the magic you created. Especially to present the Golden Bee Winner for Mare Nostrum – People’s Choice Award.”

Walker’s post featured clips of the actor dressed to the nines, playfully dancing, conducting interviews, attending glamorous events with his wife, Cassandra Troy, and presenting an award on stage. There were a number of celebrities there, including Omar Epps and DeWanda Wise. The evening concluded with spectacular performances, including one from singer Leona Lewis, and a fireworks display.

Fans in the comments couldn’t help but swoon over Walker as well as the sweet relationship he shares with his wife:

“Looking sharp, I never knew you could do the moonwalk ! 😁”

“Looks amazing. Glad you had a great trip with the family. We need those dance moves in your next Christmas movie! 😉”

“The views alone are insanely gorgeous (and that’s aside from you and @casstroywalker lol)”

“This is amazing! Great dance moves as always @awalkk35 you both look great💜💜💜

“Amazing! And you & Cassandra are a beautiful couple 🥰 you deserve all these great things! Can’t wait to see your next movie! 🤗 @awalkk35”

“What a handsome gentleman 😍”

“Hallmarks best leading man”

Walker & Troy Enjoy a Romantic Moment Before the Festivities

While in Malta, Walker and Troy looked like they just stepped out of one of his Hallmark movies in a new beachside photo where the longtime couple shared an intimate moment together at sunset.

“Forever and ever with you @awalkk35 🤍” wrote Troy in the caption of her July 1 Instagram post. “From our simple days together, to a glamorous night out celebrating @mediterranefilmfestival in @malta 🐝🎇🎉”

Walker & Troy Recently Celebrated Their Anniversary

“Happy anniversary to this beauty of a human. 14 years and we’re just getting started. @casstroywalker 🫶” Walker wrote in the caption of his June 9 Instagram post.

Walker and Troy first met in 2004 while the actor was back home visiting Canada, where Troy lived and was finishing up college, according to PEOPLE. As their relationship progressed, Troy eventually relocated from Montreal to Los Angeles to live with Walker in 2006. The couple got engaged and eloped in 2012, then they welcomed their older son, West Byron Walker, in July 2015, and their younger son, Wolf Reinhard Walker, in December 2019.

Along with being parents, Walker and Troy also run a business together: Little West, which is a Los Angeles-based cold-pressed juice company. In 2013, the couple used the money they’d been saving for a big wedding to instead open the juice bar, according to their company website.