Jessica Alba Attends First USA World Cup Game With Her Lookalike Daughters — ‘Vamoooss’

Actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba attended her first FIFA World Cup game on Thursday, June 25, as the United States faced Turkey in their final first round Group D tie at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Having already beaten Paraguay and Australia, the USA were guaranteed progression to round two before kick-off. With that in mind, they made several changes to their starting lineup and lost the game 3-2.

The United States took the lead with a goal by Auston Trusty after just three minutes. However, Turkey equalized through Arda Güler just seven minutes later. Turkey then took the lead when Baris Alper Yilmaz scored after 31 minutes. It looked like the USA had snatched a tie when Sebastian Berhalter scored after 49 minutes. However, deep into added time, after 98 minutes, Kaan Ayhan scored to grab the victory for the Turks.

Previous results meant United States still topped the group and Turkey were eliminated from the World Cup. USA will face Bosnia and Herzegovina, who finished third in Group B, in the next round.

The loss didn’t stop Alba from having an amazing time, however. The star took along her two lookalike daughters, Honor and Haven, and they all had lots of fun. Alba posted a series of photographs and videos on social media to document the experience.

Jessica Alba Had ‘The Best Time’ at USA Vs Turkey

Taking to her Instagram account to share the experience with her 21.8 million followers, Jessica Alba posted a carousel of eight photographs and two videos to the platform.

Alba started the caption on the post, “Our first world cup game!! Vamoooss ⚽️.”

Her caption concluded, “Thank you @toddgraves @raisingcanes for the best time as always 🫶🏽.”

The eight photographs include two selfies of Alba, a picture of Alba with Honor and Haven, two pictures of Alba with Honor, Haven, and some of her daughter’s friends, a picture of Alba, Danny Ramirez, and entrepreneur Todd Graves, and a picture of Honor and Haven with Snoop Dogg. Both of the videos show activity on the pitch.

Alba’s followers and fans loved the insight into her evening. As a result, they flocked to the comments section to have their say on the post.

Fans Praise ‘Beautiful’ & ‘Stunning’ Alba

Getty Jessica Alba, Honor, Haven, and two friends.

The comments section of Jessica Alba’s post from the match between the United States and

One of Alba’s followers commented, “You always look so beautiful🔥💖🔥.”

Another follower wrote, “You look like a sister to your daughters. What is your secret to not get aged at all?!”

Someone else said, “Wow what a stunning lady ❤️.”

“Looking like you are in your twenties 🔥🔥,” said another user.

Meanwhile, another person complimented Alba’s boyfriend by writing, “Danny Ramirez, well played Sir! 🫡”

Finally, someone commented, “Snoop was lucky enough to hang with you and the girls 🙌 thank you for sharing.”

We’re glad Jessica Alba and her daughters had a great time watching the United States’ game against Turkey at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While it’s a shame the USA lost 3-2, we’d like to congratulate them for winning their group and qualifying for the next round, regardless — and good luck to them in their match against Bosnia and Herzegovina in round two.