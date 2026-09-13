Start the Week Off Right With 4 Romantic Hallmark Movies Airing Tomorrow — Sept. 14

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Monday, Sept. 14. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “Reba” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Falling for You’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Falling for You” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “Falling for You” (per the Hallmark Channel): While planning a fundraising event, a small New England town’s radio station manager meets her match in a visiting businessman who can’t seem to see beyond the screen of his laptop computer, until she ropes him into participating in her bachelor bake-off to help save the station.

This film stars Taylor Cole and Tyler Hynes.

“Falling for You” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 6, 2018 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Fall Harvest programming event.

‘Falling in Love in Niagara’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Falling in Love in Niagara” below:

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The official synopsis for “Falling in Love in Niagara” (per the Hallmark Channel): After her fiancé leaves her before their wedding, Madeline goes to Niagara Falls to honeymoon without him. There, she reconnects with her adventurous side, learns to let go, and finds new love.

This film stars Jocelyn Hudon and Dan Jeannotte.

“Falling in Love in Niagara” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on April 20, 2024 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Spring Into Love programming event.

‘Love, Fall & Order’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Love, Fall & Order” below:

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The official synopsis for “Love, Fall & Order” (per the Hallmark Channel): When Claire goes home to save her dad’s annual Fall Fest on her family’s pumpkin farm, sparks fly with an old rival – the opposing lawyer she now faces in court.

This film stars Erin Cahill and Trevor Donovan.

“Love, Fall & Order” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 12, 2019 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Fall Harvest programming event.

‘Love Struck Café’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

The official synopsis for “Love Struck Café” (per the Hallmark Channel): Megan Quinn, an aspiring architect, faces multiple tasks – developing her hometown lake into a commercialized entertainment center, forcing Mrs. Frances Figgins, her childhood mentor, out of her family’s home, and helping out at her family café after her father breaks his leg, all while also dealing with the return of her childhood sweetheart, Joe, who broke her heart.

This film stars Sarah Jane Morris and Andrew Walker.

“Love Struck Café” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 14, 2017 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Fall Harvest programming event.