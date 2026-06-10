‘The Sandlot’ Cast Reunites With Patrick Renna for New TV Comedy

For more than three decades, “The Sandlot” has remained one of the most beloved sports movies of the 1990s. Now, many of the actors who brought the neighborhood baseball classic to life are stepping back onto the field together for a brand-new comedy series. While it isn’t a direct sequel to the ‘90s classic, Patrick Renna and other cast members will reunite for the first official collaboration since the film became a nostalgic favorite.

‘The Gang’s Back Together Again’

Renna made the big announcement on his Instagram. Renna said he and some of the original cast of “The Sandlot” will be starring in a new series together.

In the post, Renna, who played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the movie, shared a screenshot of the Deadline article making the big announcement. He captioned the post, “The gang’s back together again 😘.”

Original star Marty York, who starred as Alan “Yeah-Yeah” McClennan, shared his happiness about the news in the comments. Also, original star Brandon Adams, who played Kenny DeNunez, shared the Deadline article on his Instagram account.

New TV Comedy Series For ‘Sandlot’ Cast

The new comedy series, “Dugout Dads,” will be led by Renna and Kyle Howard. It will be produced through their production company, Hambino Media. This will be the first official reunion for “The Sandlot” main cast since the movie was released in 1993.

While “The Sandlot” fans will be excited to see the beloved actors back together again, it won’t be in their original movie roles. Yes, it will still have the baseball theme, but with new characters.

“Dugout Dads” follows an idealistic dad, played by Renna, who starts coaching his son’s Little League team. Renna will soon discover that the temper tantrums won’t be coming from the players on the team. However, they’ll come from the parents, other coaches, and even himself.

According to the plotline, “Throughout the season, Coach Patrick finds himself constantly at odds with his own advice to the kids: baseball is supposed to be FUN.”

More ‘90s Stars Join the Fun

Besides Renna, “Dugout Dads” will also star Tom Guiry, Chauncey Leopardi, York, Adams, Victor DiMattia, Shane Obedzinski, Grant Gelt, and Will Horneff.

We will get even more ‘90s nostalgia added to the mix. “Boy Meets World” star Danielle Fishel will be starring in “Dugout Dads” as Renna’s on-screen wife.

The inspiration for the show? Renna said, “After years of coaching Little League, I’ve witnessed some truly epic meltdowns on the field, and it’s always the adults (I’d be lying if I said it was never me). I just knew those experiences had to become a show. What makes it even more special is that it’s bringing me back together with the cast of ‘The Sandlot,’ guys I’ve shared a unique bond and brotherhood with for more than 30 years. It feels like a story I was meant to tell, with exactly the right people to tell it with.”

The excitement is real for this one. “The Sandlot” cast recently reunited for a hibachi dinner to celebrate a birthday. “Dugout Dads” is slated to be released later this year, with further details to be revealed soon.