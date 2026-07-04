‘The Sandlot’ Director on Iconic Fourth Of July Fireworks Scene — ‘You’re Gonna Live Forever’

When one thinks of the perfect Fourth of July, it’s synonymous with baseball, hot dogs and fireworks. The combination of all three constructs into the American Dream. When it came to making the iconic movie, ‘The Sandlot,’ they hit all three spots to create a project that has impacted generations of people who love baseball, and even those who don’t.

The scene that is forever etched in our minds to create those warm fuzzies is a nighttime baseball game during the Fourth. Fireworks light up the sky to create the lights the dirt lot didn’t have in 1962 suburbia.

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Director David Mickey Evans was the mastermind behind the 1993 film that had us quoting “Heroes get remembered, and legends never die,” over and over again. He was asked about his favorite scene and of course, it was one we all know.

Director David Mickey Evans Describes Creating His Favorite Scene in ‘The Sandlot’

“The nighttime baseball scene,” Evans told Deseret in a 2023 interview. “I knew that there needed to be a scene in this movie that really hit the nail on the head with this was my childhood in America — baseball nights, fireworks, you know, you’re 12, you’re gonna live forever, you’re in a magic spot, anything can happen.”

You remember the one.

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When Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez rounds up his teammates, catcher Ham Porter could be seen running toward the field of the neighborhood block party with his catcher’s mask in his arms while making plenty of room for food. Including, yes, a hot dog.

“There was only one night game a year. On the Fourth of July, the whole sky would brighten up with fireworks, giving us just enough light for a game.”

All while Ray Charles’ “America the Beautiful” played in the background.

Chills.

The development of the scene had a childlike element to it. Literally.

‘The Sandlot’ Actors on How Making the Film Was the Best Summer of Their Lives

Grant Gelt, who played Bertram Grover Weeks in the movie, detailed the mission to make the scene.

“There was a huge fireworks stand set up directly across the street from our apartments,” Weeks said. … “And I remember all of us just had our eyes on those fireworks for like a month. So, trying to talk everybody into letting us go get fireworks and shoot them off while filming a movie that we all needed hands for was quite the thing.”

Those who were involved in the project say it was easily the best summer of their lives. Perhaps that’s why people react so strongly to it. It’s real. The young actors exceeded expectations. You’d have to if part of your audition process involved playing catch.

Evans, who sports ‘The Sandlot’ on his left shoulder in tattoo form, wanted the actors to be good at the sport, “but kid good, you know?”

‘The Sandlot’ is Timeless, Impacting Generations of Fans

It’s a timeless film. To this day, those involved make public appearances at events ranging from Little League to Major League Baseball and those in between.

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 04: Marty York and Tom Guiry speak during the Boys of Summer panel with the cast of “The Sandlot” 2021 Los Angeles Comic Con at Los Angeles Convention Center on December 04, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

“I’ve been asked many, many times if I think ‘The Sandlot’ is a defunct American institution,” Evans said. “You know, when I was a kid, every neighborhood had a sandlot, every kid got on their bike when the sun came out, didn’t come home till the street lights came on, that kind of thing. Who does that today? Nobody.”