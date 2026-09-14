‘McBee Dynasty’ Star Steve McBee Sr. Reunites With Family After Prison Release

Steve McBee Sr. is back home with his family after serving his federal prison sentence, and his sons wasted little time celebrating his return.

“The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys” patriarch returned home on Sept. 11 after reporting to prison in South Dakota on Dec. 1, 2025. Steve Sr. pleaded guilty to federal crop insurance fraud and was sentenced to two years in federal prison and two years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay more than $4 million in restitution.

Steven McBee Jr. confirmed the Bravo star’s return on Instagram Stories, sharing a look at Steve Sr. reunited with his family at their farm in Gallatin, Missouri.

“Life is good,” Steve Jr. captioned the moment.

He later shared another photo welcoming his dad home and noting how much the family had missed him.

Steve McBee Jr. Prepared a Special Homecoming for His Dad

Steve Jr. had been preparing for his father’s return well before Sept. 11.

Days before Steve Sr. arrived, his son revealed on Instagram Stories that the family had been working on his lodge, including creating a new home office.

“Dad gets home on Friday, so we’ve been busting it every evening and the last few weekends renovating and updating his lodge,” Steve Jr. wrote.

The updated office featured a rustic wood desk, leather chairs, animal-themed decorations, and natural wood and stone details.

Steve Jr. also stocked up on books for his father. On Sept. 10, he shared a photo of a stack he had selected for Steve Sr., with even more on the way.

“Got my old man a list of some of my favorite reads (about 20 more coming in tomorrow),” he wrote. “Big believer that reading is single-handedly one of the best things you can do to immediately improve your life and outlook/mindset.”

Steve Jr. previously told Page Six that his dad was looking forward to returning to everyday family life.

“He’s doing great. He’s ready to get home, ready to see the grandbabies and ready to cook us some dinners,” he said in July.

Steve McBee Sr.’s Family Noticed a Change Before His Return

Cole McBee also shared an update on his father while speaking with Bravo Insider in June.

“My dad, you know, this is a tough situation, but he’s doing good. And he’s a very cup-half-full type of guy,” Cole said. “He always sees the best side of every situation and tries to get through things, so he would laugh about this too.”

Steve Jr. later spoke about his father’s experience during an Aug. 24 appearance on the “Roxanne and Shantel” podcast. He said the family was looking forward to having Steve Sr. back both personally and professionally.

“We cannot wait to have him back here,” Steve Jr. said. “I think prison and that time to do nothing or just read and reflect is going to be the best thing that ever happened.”

He added that he had already noticed a difference in his father.

“I hope that the way he talks now, the way he acts now, and the things he says, I hope they stick whenever he gets out of prison,” he said. “And if so, I think there’s a lot of good things to come.”