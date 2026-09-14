Steve Burton Staying on “General Hospital” After Signing New Contract

“General Hospital” fans were understandably worried about Steve Burton’s future on the soap when he announced last spring that he would be taking a break from the show.

His character, Jason Morgan, was written out for several months before finally returning to Port Charles over the summer. But fans can relax. Jason Morgan isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

According to TMZ, Burton signed a new three-year contract with “General Hospital” in June 2026. That should keep Jason on the canvas for the foreseeable future and put to rest speculation that Burton’s earlier break could have been the beginning of another exit.

It would be difficult to imagine Port Charles without Jason, especially now that the character is going through some major changes.

Even though it looks like Jason may not get his happy ending with Britt Westbourne, he has the opportunity to build a very different life for himself. Jason has stepped away from Sonny Corinthos’ criminal organization and is devoting more of his time to being a father.

That opens up plenty of new storyline possibilities for a character who spent decades defined largely by his loyalty to Sonny and Carly.

Jason Morgan Is Entering a New Chapter

Jason’s decision to leave Sonny’s business has the potential to change his character considerably over the next three years.

For decades, Jason has been Sonny’s most trusted enforcer and the person Port Charles residents could count on to step into dangerous situations. But his children have increasingly become a bigger part of his life.

Walking away from the mob gives Jason a chance to focus on being a parent while figuring out who he is without Sonny’s organization defining his future.

Of course, trouble has a way of finding Jason whether he’s looking for it or not. His relationship with Britt is already facing another major obstacle because the two disagree over how Anna Devane should be held accountable for nearly killing Britt.

Whether Jason and Britt survive their latest conflict remains to be seen, but Burton’s new contract means the writers have plenty of time to explore what comes next for Jason.

Steve Burton Earned a 2026 Emmy Nomination

Burton is also heading into the fall with some major recognition for his work on the soap. He was nominated for a 2026 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor for his performance as Jason Morgan.

Jason has certainly given Burton plenty of dramatic material to work with. One of his biggest storylines led to the discovery that Britt Westbourne was alive and living in Croatia.

Jason was also instrumental in helping WSB agents Josslyn Jacks and Vaughn escape the Five Poppies alive.

Once he returned to Port Charles, Jason found himself balancing his desire to protect his son with his determination to protect Britt. He eventually took the fall for Rocco, confessing to shooting Cullum and getting himself sent to a WSB black site in Jakarta.

Those storylines gave Burton plenty of opportunities to showcase why Jason has remained one of “General Hospital’s” most popular characters for decades.

Fans will find out whether that work earns Burton another trophy when the Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony airs on October 30, 2026.

But regardless of what happens at the Emmys, Burton’s new three-year contract means fans should be seeing plenty more of Jason Morgan in Port Charles.