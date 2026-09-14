London ‘Sunday in the Park With George’ Postponed After Bailey, Grande Exit

Following Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey’s departure, the London revival of “Sunday in the Park With George” has been postponed. The musical was set to debut next summer at London’s Barbican Centre.

‘Sunday in the Park with George’ Producers React

The show’s producers, Empire Street Productions, shared the news of the show’s postponement on Instagram with a statement.

“The planned 2027 production of ‘Sunday in the Park with George’ at the Barbican will no longer proceed as scheduled. Empire Street Productions will retain the rights with a view to presenting the production in 2028. Further details will be announced in due course,” the statement said.

Originally, the producers planned to continue the revival after Bailey and Grande dropped out.

The team shared a statement upon Bailey’s departure to its Instagram story: “Casting discussions are actively under way, and the creative team is reshaping the production around a new company while preserving the ambition and artistic integrity of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s musical.”

Grande Departs First

In August, Grande’s team announced her departure from the London revival.

A representative from her team shared a statement to PEOPLE, saying, “Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour.”

Her departure is comes as a result of “endless, ongoing public scrutiny.” Grande’s health and appearance have attracted attention, particularly during her tour and in the music video for “Petal,” the title track of her new album.

The producers reacted to her departure, saying, “Following this evening’s announcement from Ariana Grande’s team, we can confirm that she has decided to step back from ‘Sunday in the Park with George.’ We know this cannot have been an easy decision, and she makes it with our complete understanding and support.”

Despite her step back from visibility, Grande still currently plans to take part in press for “Focker-in-Law.” Grande stars in the film alongside Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro. “Focker-in-Law” hits theaters on Nov. 25.

Bailey Departs a Month Later

Earlier this month, Bailey announced he was withdrawing from the revival.

In a statement posted to his Instagram story, Bailey said, “After much consideration, I have decided to also step back from ‘Sunday in the Park with George.’ This brilliant, introspective musical has been a real passion project for me, and I feel incredibly lucky to have shared in its journey with this team.”

While Bailey did not provide a specific reason for his departure, his statement added, “Ari is one of my dearest friends, and my support for her is unwavering.”

The musical would have reunited Bailey with director Marianne Elliott. The duo previously worked together on the 2018 London revival of Sondheim’s “Company.” Bailey received an Olivier Award in 2019 for his performance as Jamie, while Elliot was nominated for Best Director. Elliot went on to receive a Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical in 2022, after the “Company” revival transferred to Broadway.

In his statement about departing “Sunday in the Park with George,” Bailey reflected on his relationship with Elliot, saying, “Marianne is extraordinary and one of my longest collaborators and friends.”

While Bailey will not be appearing in the London revival, he has multiple other projects slated for the year ahead.

He will star alongside Natalie Portman in the psychological thriller “Pumping Black.” The film begins production this fall.

Bailey will also lead the Netflix film about the Johnson v. Monsanto trial, directed by John Lee Hancock. He stars alongside Laura Dern and a packed ensemble cast that includes LaKeith Stanfield, Julia McDermott, David Duchovny and others. The untitled film recently wrapped production and is slated for a 2027 debut.