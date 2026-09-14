Ciara Miller Reveals the Ideal Traits She’s Looking for in a Partner

Ciara Miller has certainly kept busy this year. After wrapping up an intense season 10 of “Summer House,” Miller returned to the Hamptons this summer to film season 11, traveled to Fiji to co-host “Love Island USA: Aftersun,” hosted major award show red carpets, starred in Shaboozey’s music video for “Cowgirl,” and is now competing on “Dancing With the Stars” season 35.

While the Bravo star is happily enjoying her busy schedule, it seems she’s still hoping to find that perfect partner to spend downtime with, or someone who can keep up with her fast-paced lifestyle. Appearing on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Monday, September 14, Miller opened up about the qualities she’s looking for in an ideal partner.

Ciara Miller Shares What She’s Looking for in the Perfect Partner on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

Getty Ciara Miller attends SiriusXM’s Front Row with the stars of “Dancing With The Stars” at SiriusXM Studios on September 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Ciara Miller was a guest on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” where she opened up about what she’s looking for in her ideal partner. After hearing her answer, it’s clear the “Summer House” star has a pretty good idea of exactly what she wants in a relationship.

“I want someone who’s not broke,” she began. “Who has benefits, like good health insurance, like a good Roth IRA. Like, you know, you’ve got to have your retirement funds in place.”

But more importantly, she added, “loves God, loves his family, and hopefully someone can you know, find that for me.”

Miller is currently single, having shared her status update with Access Hollywood earlier this month. She called being single “amazing,” adding, “Honestly, I did proposition one of my gay best friends the other day. I was like, maybe we’ll get married and have kids because I’m like, I can’t imagine living with a straight man.”

“Guys, I love it,” Miller said. “It’s so nice. I just turned 30; it’s great. Make a little bit of money; it’s all mine. I don’t have to share it with anyone. And I don’t have to think about anyone else but myself when I’m making these decisions.”

Miller Shares That Her ‘Summer House’ Co-Stars Will Be in Attendance for DWTS Season 35

Although Miller won’t have a boyfriend supporting her during her run on “Dancing with the Stars” season 35, she will have the backing of her “Summer House” co-stars.

Speaking with E! News after it was announced that Miller would be paired with pro dancer Brandon Armstrong, she teased, “Well, I know for a fact Mia [Calabrese] is coming; she booked her flight. Lindsay [Hubbard] is coming.”

“I hope to have the whole ‘Summer House’ cast come at one point, but I definitely know they’ll probably be there for like, the first week,” she added. Miller also shared that her former co-stars Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner might be attending as well!

Miller’s co-star Carl Radke is also “manifesting” a mirrorball trophy win, telling People, “I think she’s going to win. I’m going to manifest it, put the energy out there. First of all, she’s a good dancer. She’s got such a fun vibe on the dance floor. Secondly, she works really hard when she puts her mind to something,” he said.

Miller will make her DWTS season 35 debut on the second night of premiere week, when all the female celebrity contestants compete. The season kicks off on Tuesday, September 15, and again the following night, September 16, on ABC and streams live simultaneously on Disney+.