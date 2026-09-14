More Tragic Details Emerge in Hayden Panettiere’s Investigation

More details are emerging about the investigation into Hayden Panettiere’s death, with neighbors now describing people they say repeatedly visited the actress’ West Hollywood condo in the years before her passing.

Neighbors Recall Seeing Odd Behavior at Her Condo Since 2021

According to TMZ, residents in Panettiere’s building said two women and a man regularly came to her unit from 2021 until shortly before her death.

The neighbors reportedly considered the visitors “shady” and suspected they could have been involved in drug dealing.

One neighbor told the outlet that the last time they saw the man was about a week before Panettiere’s death.

The man reportedly arrived carrying a bag with the name “Brian” on it. The source described him as appearing to be in his mid-30s, while the two women appeared to be in their early 20s.

The three people reportedly did not arrive together. Instead, neighbors said each person came to the condo separately.

One source claimed they saw small bags being brought to Panettiere’s unit. According to the neighbor, the actress would open the door, accept the bags and the visitors would leave without staying.

“They never stayed, they’d just leave,” the source told TMZ.

The people reportedly stopped appearing at the building following Panettiere’s death.

Sources close to Brian Hickerson, Panettiere’s boyfriend, told TMZ that people associated with him frequently ordered through Postmates.

However, the outlet noted that explanation would not account for the same three individuals allegedly visiting the building over a period of years.

Authorities Continue to Investigate Her Tragic Passing

The new claims come as authorities continue investigating the circumstances surrounding Panettiere’s death.

On Monday, Sept. 14, TMZ reported that they have sources who believe that “Nashville” actress passed away from an oxycodone laced with fentanyl.

The actress died Aug. 16 at age 36 after she was found unresponsive inside a short-term rental in Greenville, South Carolina, where she was staying with Hickerson.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Hickerson had spoken with the Drug Enforcement Administration as part of the investigation.

Sources told the outlet that local and federal investigators believe someone may have sold Panettiere drugs that could have contributed to her death.

One source described investigators as “zeroing in on a potential drug dealer.”

The DEA became involved in the investigation in August, while toxicology results remained pending. The agency has not publicly confirmed details of its involvement, saying it does not comment on active investigations.

TMZ has also reported that investigators are examining whether criminal conduct may have played a role in Panettiere’s death.

Authorities have not publicly determined that drugs caused her death, and no one has been arrested in connection with her passing.

For now, investigators are continuing to piece together what happened in the days and weeks leading up to the actress’ death while awaiting additional information from the toxicology report.

Panettiere began acting as a child and became a familiar face on television and film.

She gained major attention as Claire Bennet on NBC’s “Heroes” before starring as Juliette Barnes on ABC’s “Nashville.” Her other credits include “Remember the Titans,” “Raising Helen,” “Scream 4,” and “I Love You, Beth Cooper,” among other projects.