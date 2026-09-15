WATCH: Reba McEntire, Sally Field Honor Dolly Parton in Tearful Emmys Tribute

Reba McEntire brought an emotional moment to the 2026 Emmy Awards as she took the stage to honor late country legend Dolly Parton. The country music star, 71, performed during the Monday, September 14, ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, paying tribute to her longtime friend and fellow music icon just weeks after Parton’s death.

Joining Reba was Oscar-winning actress Sally Field, and they came together at the 2026 Emmys for a moving tribute to Dolly Parton, just weeks after the country icon’s death.

How Did Sally Field and Reba McEntire Honor Dolly Parton at the Emmys?

Field opened the tribute by reflecting on her friendship with Parton and their time together in the 1989 film “Steel Magnolias,” which also starred Julia Roberts, Shirley MacLaine, Olympia Dukakis and Daryl Hannah.

“Over the years, I never stopped loving her,” Field said, remembering Parton’s “blistering sense of humor” and admitting she did not fully understand at the time just how much of a “giant” her co-star would become.

“God bless you, Dolly Parton, my friend. I am not the only one on earth who will love you forever,” Field concluded.

A video of Parton introducing “Appalachian Memories” then played before McEntire walked onstage in a sparkling white gown.

Backed by a live symphony, the country star delivered an emotional performance of the song in Parton’s honor.

As Reba began singing, the room visibly grew emotional. Cameras cut to audience members wiping away tears and watching quietly as images of Dolly filled the screens behind her.

By the final notes, the tribute had brought many in the Peacock Theater to their feet for an extended ovation.

The tribute carried added weight following Dolly’s death in August. The country legend died at age 80 after a brief battle with cancer.

Getty Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton

Reba’s appearance served as one of the night’s most personal tributes, celebrating an entertainer whose career stretched far beyond country music.

Dolly’s television appearances, acting work, and larger-than-life personality made her a familiar presence across generations of entertainment.

What Other Tributes Were Planned for the 2026 Emmys?

Monday’s ceremony also included a performance from Noah Kahan during the In Memoriam segment.

The broadcast planned several other major television celebrations, including a 30th anniversary salute to “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” featuring Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz.

Kate Jackson, Cheryl Ladd and Jaclyn Smith were also expected to reunite to mark 50 years of “Charlie’s Angels.”

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson was expected to appear in a pre-taped segment early in the telecast.

Host Mariska Hargitay, a longtime Knicks fan, had declined to confirm his involvement beforehand.

“Not sure, but maybe OG will come flying in with 1.2 seconds left,” she previously told The Hollywood Reporter.

Who Led the 2026 Emmy Nominations?

HBO Max’s “The Pitt” entered the night with a leading 25 nominations, narrowly ahead of “Hacks” with 24.

Apple TV+’s “Widow’s Bay” followed with 19 nominations, while “Pluribus” earned 18. Netflix’s “Beef” received 16 nominations and HBO Max’s “DTF St. Louis” landed 13.

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and Prime Video’s “Spider-Noir” each received 11.

The 78th Emmy Awards aired live Monday, September 14, on NBC and Peacock. For Reba, however, one of the evening’s most meaningful moments was less about awards and more about remembrance.

Who won big tonight at the Emmys? Watch the live winner updates here.