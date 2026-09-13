Dolly Parton’s Family Shares Touching Throwback Video With Her Most Powerful Advice

Dolly Parton had a way of turning a simple thought into something people carried with them for years.

Now, weeks after the country legend’s death, her family has shared a short throwback video featuring one of those unmistakably Dolly pieces of wisdom. The video, posted on Saturday, September 12, captures the singer offering a final thought about letting go of worry and making room for life’s sweeter moments.

“And before I go, I’d like to leave you with this thought,” Dolly says in the video. “If you spend all your time worrying about the bees, you’re never going to get a chance to taste the honey. Isn’t that good?”

The message has taken on added meaning following the loss of the beloved entertainer, whose family has repeatedly encouraged fans to carry her kindness and optimism forward.

What Advice Did Dolly Parton Share in the Throwback Video?

The brief clip is quintessential Dolly — warm, direct, and delivered with a touch of humor.

Her advice about “the bees” and “the honey” focused on not letting fear or worry overshadow the good things waiting to be experienced.

It also echoes the outlook her loved ones have described since her passing. Watch the video:

Her sister, Stella Parton, spoke about Dolly’s optimism and her instinct to focus on helping others, even during difficult moments.

In a tribute shared shortly after her sister’s passing, Stella wrote, “My sister was one of the most generous, thoughtful and kind people I’ve ever known.”

Inside Dolly Parton’s Final Days

Dolly died peacefully in Nashville on Tuesday, August 25, at age 80, according to an official announcement from her family and team.

Her representatives later confirmed that she had faced a brief battle with cancer, according to People. The specific type of cancer has not been publicly disclosed.

The singer had chosen to keep much of her illness private. Stella later explained that her sister did not want those around her consumed with worry.

“She did not want people sad,” Stella told “CBS Mornings.” “And she would not have wanted her fans worried about it.”

What Did Dolly Parton’s Family Say After Her Death?

Dolly left fans with one final message through her family: “I will always love you.” Her nephew Bryan Seaver shared the words while announcing her passing on behalf of the Parton and Owens family.

He also reflected on the comfort the family found in believing Dolly was reunited with loved ones who had gone before her.

Stella offered another deeply personal glimpse into their relationship, recalling the early-morning phone calls the sisters shared each Tuesday over coffee.

“My Tuesday morning coffee time will never be the same, but her love, respect and goodness will remain,” she wrote.

For Stella, the answer has been less about grand tributes and more about living by the qualities Dolly valued.

“My sister was always thinking of others, and if you want to honor her legacy, show more kindness, lift others up, and give more of your time and resources as she continued to do to the very end,” she wrote.

Dolly’s official family announcement similarly asked those wishing to honor her to consider supporting the Imagination Library, the literacy program she founded.