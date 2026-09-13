‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for September 14-18, 2026

“General Hospital” spoilers for the week of September 14 to 18 tease plenty of drama as Jason confides in Carly while Nina faces mounting pressure.

Meanwhile, Anna makes a difficult sacrifice, and Carly takes on Valentin. Ava confronts Drew as Willow receives alarming news, while several Port Charles families find themselves facing difficult decisions.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Monday, September 14:

Jason confides in Carly.

Britt is stung.

Nina is in the hot seat.

Cody and Serena get better acquainted.

Molly fears Alexis is courting trouble.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Tuesday, September 15:

Anna opens up to Valentin.

Nina calls a family meeting.

Britt breaks bad news.

Emma is furious.

Alexis reassures Chase.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Wednesday, September 16:

Brook Lynn is crushed.

Anna makes a sacrifice.

Carly challenges Valentin.

Sonny offers to help Nina.

Drew makes a vow.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Thursday, September 17:

Ava confronts Drew.

Nina cracks under pressure.

Carly meets with Josslyn.

Trina visits Curtis at Pentonville.

Jordan doesn’t mince words.

Sonny tries to get information from Justine.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Friday, September 18:

Elizabeth surprises Dante.

Charlotte takes action.

Willow gets alarming news.

Lulu and Valentin meet.

Molly runs into Lucas and Joe.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “General Hospital.”

Monday, September 7: A tribute to Tony Geary and his character, Luke Spencer.

Tuesday, September 8: Britt’s life is on the line; Jason makes a desperate plea; Trina is livid; Drew lashes out; Portia and Isaiah are caught off guard.

Wednesday, September 9: Willow gets a surprise guest; Josslyn stands her ground; Gio demands answers; Hudson gets an eyeful; Emma gets startling news.

Thursday, September 10: Jason issues a warning; Chase opens up to Dante; Brook Lynn gets a reality check; Trina gets an unwelcome visitor; Emma regrets her actions.

Friday, September 11: Jason clashes with a loved one; Drew toys with Willow; Valentin fears for Nina; Tracy goes behind Brook Lynn’s back; Jordan makes a revelation.

“General Hospital” receives 13 nominations for the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards, including:

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series (Steve Burton as Jason Morgan)

Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series (Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn Quartermaine)

Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series (Braedyn Bruner as Emma Scorpio-Drake and Giovanni Mazza as Gio Palmieri)

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series (Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault and Eva LaRue as Natalia Rogers-Ramirez)

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Cinematography or Camerawork for a Daytime

Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Daytime Program

Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup for a Daytime Program

Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Program