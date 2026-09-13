‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for September 14-18, 2026

“Days of Our Lives” spoilers for the week of September 14-18 tease the return of Sydney DiMera, while things heat up at the poker table in Monte Carlo.

Meanwhile, Chad DiMera and Belle Black move closer to uncovering the truth, and Marlena Evans puts another crucial piece of the puzzle together. Plus, Rita gazes at Stefano’s iconic portrait and quietly assures the Phoenix that everything is unfolding exactly as he planned.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Monday, September 14:

Marlena makes an admission to Julie. She tells her that she’s afraid the chess set is a Pandora’s box.

Meanwhile, Belle and Chad search Dominic Marino’s home in Italy… and apparently, they’re not alone.

Philip, Sydney and Dante face off at the poker table.

‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Tuesday, September 15:

Holly asks Tate for help.

Gabi and Philip celebrate a risky move.

Xander, Brady and Sarah compare notes.

Johnny is pressured to take some action.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Wednesday, September 16:

Theo continues to grow suspicious of Johnny.

Stephanie opens up to Kayla.

Brady and Steve meet to see what they can uncover.

Lani considers her future.

Xander and Sarah reflect on the past.

‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Thursday, September 17:

Belle makes a suggestion that Chad objects to.

Sydney surprises EJ.

Paulina asks Stephanie for advice.

Theo makes a confession to Lani.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Friday, September 18:

EJ presses Rita for information about Dominic Marino.

Holly also opens up to Ari about Mason.

Belle shares a new clue with Marlena.

And then there’s Chad. He confronts Cat.

Sydney finally returns home to Salem.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Days of Our Lives.”

Monday, September 7: Joy makes things difficult for Alex; Theo starts to get extra suspicious of Johnny; Paulina stands by Chanel’s side as she undergoes treatment; A disturbing memory surfaces for Marlena.

Tuesday, September 8: Cat becomes increasingly concerned about EJ; Belle and Chad take their relationship to the next level; Gabi and Kate exchange favors; Leo questions Gwen for information; Stefano’s iconic ring winds up in a mysterious person’s hands.

Wednesday, September 9: Joy faces a frightening setback; Kayla pushes Stephanie not to give up on her marriage; Xander and Sarah look at what might have been; Steve brings Brady up to speed on the Coriseal investigation.

Thursday, September 10: Leo confronts Javi; A surprising encounter awaits Gabi and Philip in Monte Carlo when they run into a familiar face Holly and Tate’s romantic trip hits an unexpected snag; Marlena grows suspicious of EJ; Ari gets bad news.

Friday, September 11: Xander opens up to Maggie about what he’s going through; Gwen vents to her bestie Leo; Cat turns to Rafe to get things off her chest; EJ hands Rita a fresh set of orders; Belle and Chad follow another clue.