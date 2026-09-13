Peacock Cancels Popular Crime Drama Series

Peacock premiered the crime drama series “M.I.A.” in May 2026, with all 9 hour-long episodes released at once. However, months later, the streamer has decided not to proceed with a second season of the series, created by Bill Dubuque and starring Shannon Gisela.

Deadline reported that “M.I.A.” was canceled on September 12. As of writing, no reason has been given for Peacock to put an end to the show. The cast also includes Cary Elwes, Danay Garcia, Brittany Adebumola, Dylan Jackson, Alberto Guerra, Maurice Compte, Gerardo Celasco, and Marta Milans.

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Karen Campbell was the showrunner, writer, and executive producer for the now-canceled series. Alethea Jones directed the show’s first two episodes.

Peacock’s ‘M.I.A.’ Has Pretty Solid Reviews

Getty Shannon Gisela

Several issues can lead to a series being canceled. In some cases, the problem is low viewership; in others, it comes down to overall quality. With “M.I.A.,” it seems safe to say poor reviews weren’t a factor in it not returning for a second season.

On Rotten Tomatoes, “M.I.A.” has an impressive 62% positive rating. Fans enjoyed the show more than critics, as it currently holds a 66% rating in this regard based on more than 50 reviews.

As far as reviews go, a critic from Decider said, “Built around Shannon Gisela as the Etta Tiger Jonez, M.I.A. offers a compelling central character to follow as it descends into the criminal world undergirding the glitz and glamour of Miami.”

Likewise, someone from Big Gold Belt Media wrote, “Messy, violent, emotional, and often wildly entertaining. The writing, world-building and emotional setup all leave you wanting more seasons, more stories and more time with these characters.”

A critic from Variety said, “Though it doesn’t always snap together perfectly — as engaging as the series is, it’s also thoroughly preposterous — the show will definitely keep audiences tethered to their screens.”

Lastly, The Hollywood Reporter reviewed “M.I.A.” They wrote, “It’s a bluntly entertaining, thoroughly disposable series nestled partway between prestige antihero drama and enjoyably brainless pulp, not quite providing the pleasures of either but not exactly failing at its mid-level aspirations.”

Shannon Gisela Previously Opened Up About The Show

Getty Shannon Gisela

“M.I.A.” star Gisela opened up to PEOPLE about being cast on the show in May 2026. First, she told the outlet she did some acting growing up but later turned to sports and science. However, her passion for acting returned as she considered graduate school.

She said, “I got hit by the bug again. I was like, ‘OK, instead of going to grad school, I’m going to take a year off, take an acting class, and see if I really like it. And I did.” Gisela added, “Now here we are somehow. It’s kind of crazy. It feels like tiny little miracles have happened along the way.”

From there, the actress discussed her role on the now-canceled series. According to her, “I couldn’t believe there was a character that was written like that. She’s whip smart, she has a big heart, she is a bada-s.” After that, Gisela described crying profusely when reading the script for the first time.

She stated, “It’s grief, it’s anger, it’s shame and guilt. It was her pain that I found compelling, too.”