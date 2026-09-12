Stella Parton Shares Heartbreaking Admission About the Aftermath of Dolly’s Passing

Dolly Parton’s sister shared a heartbreaking admission two weeks after her sister’s death.

Stella Parton opened up to Gayle King during an appearance on CBS Mornings about the aftermath of her sister’s passing.

Condolences

@cbsmornings DollyParton’s sister, Stella, told @Gayle King in an exclusive interview that she hasn’t received condolences from “anyone I know” in Nashville — which she said might have something to do with the political opinions she shares on social media. When asked why Dolly never publicly shared her own political views, Stella told Gayle, “She’s a good businesswoman.” ♬ original sound – CBS Mornings

Stella Parton told Gayle King that following Dolly’s death on August 25, none of her friends in country music reached out to offer their condolences.

“I haven’t heard from anybody in Nashville since my sister passed away,” she said, as seen in a clip shared to TikTok. “I haven’t had one condolence from anyone, anybody that I know. Entertainers that I know, nobody. Not one.”

According to Stella, the apparent snub is likely due to her differing political beliefs that many Nashville stars.

“I’m assuming it might be because [of] my political activism on social media. I don’t know,” she added.

While Stella is very vocal about her left-leaning political beliefs, the “I Will Always Love You” artist never publicly discussed her politics.

“She had them,” Stella said of her sister’s beliefs, but refused to divulge Dolly’s long-kept secret. “I’m not telling. She would never have offended anyone. She never would have done that. She was smarter than me. You know, I tell everything, and I like everybody knowing what I think about it.”

As for why Stella believes Dolly kept her beliefs to herself: “She’s a good businesswoman. She was a good businesswoman.”

Tributes

While Stella claims none of her friends in Nashville personally reached out to her after Dolly’s death, many country music stars took to social media to pay tribute to the late “Jolene” artist.

“I can say with absolute certainty that we are all feeling the same heart brokenness today,” Blake Shelton wrote on Instagram. “I only got to spend any real time with Dolly when Gwen and I got to work with her on ‘The Voice’. I want everyone to know that she was the EXACT person that you think she is. It was like being with the funnest, most loving, most caring and closest member of your family. Truly a loss for the entire world. We love you Dolly.”

Longtime friend Reba McEntire shared, “Dolly, thank you for all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth. Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge huge heart. There will never ever be another you. We will remember and cherish every memory and every note you ever played and sang. Thank you, Lord, for Dolly. She’s gonna have a blast in heaven singing all her favorite songs with all her family and friends who have gone on before her. I’ll never forget the first time I met you and I’ll never forget our last conversation. I hold it with love in my heart. I will always love you, Reba.”

Kacey Musgraves added, “The world feels a lot less sparkly all of a sudden. So glad she’s with her Carl Dean. No one talk to me today.”

Others like Maren Morris, Keith Urban, Kimberly Perry, Jodee Messina, John Carter Cash, and Chris Janson shared tributes of their own.