What’s New on ABC in September 2026

ABC’s September 2026 lineup officially kicks off with sports coverage, reality TV favorites, and returning series.

Monday Night Football returns on September 14, followed by the Season 35 premiere of “Dancing with the Stars” and Season 2 of “R.J. Decker” on September 15.

Sunday nights return on September 27 with a two-episode premiere of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” followed by “The Wonderful World of Disney.” Late September also brings two-episode premieres of the “Scrubs” revival and “Shark Tank” on September 30. Here’s what’s coming to ABC this September.

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 35

“Dancing with the Stars” is back for its 35th season with a two-night premiere event on Tuesday, September 15, and Wednesday, September 16. The judges’ panel includes Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonio.

On Tuesday, Hough teased that “DWTS” Season 35 feels different than others.

“You can expect what you know and love about ‘Dancing With the Stars’ but also an energized show,” Hough said Tuesday on “Good Morning America.” “We have so much momentum. The cast is incredible. The pros are energized.”

Some of the celebrity contestants include “The Rookie” actress and former professional dancer Jenna Dewan paired with Val Chmerkovskiy, “Save the Last Dance” actress Juli

‘R.J. Decker’ Season 2

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“R.J. Decker” returns for Season 2 on September 15 at 10 p.m. The story picks up with Episode 1 titled “The Point of Us Breaking.”

“A reunion with an old prison acquaintance pulls R.J. into a string of daring bank heists as the fallout from Victor Ochoa’s death deepens,” the synopsis reads.

“R.J. Decker” stars Scott Speedman as R.J. Decker, Jaina Lee Ortiz as Emilia Ochoa, Bevin Bru as Detective Melody Abreu, Kevin Rankin as Aloysius Aiken, and Adelaide Clemens as Catherine Delacroix.

’20/20′

ABC News’ top-rated newsmagazine “20/20,” anchored by David Muir and Deborah Roberts, returns on Friday, September 25 at 9 p.m.

“’20/20′ brings you hard-hitting investigative reports, newsmaker interviews and compelling human interest and feature stories,” ABC teases.

‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ Season 37

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” returns to Sunday nights for Season 37, with a two-episode premiere kicking off on September 27 at 7 p.m. Alfonso Ribeiro is back as host.

Each week, the “AFV” team sorts through thousands of user-submitted videos to showcase hilarious and unforgettable moments captured by families across the country.

The long-running series also gives viewers a chance to win weekly cash prizes for the funniest or most unique videos submitted from across the nation.

‘Scrubs’ Season 2

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Wednesday nights bring a two-episode premiere of “Scrubs” Season 2 on September 30 at 8 p.m.

The 30-minute revival comedy series stars Zach Braff as John “J.D.” Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk, Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid, and Ava Bunn as Sam Tosh.

‘Shark Tank’ Season 18

“Shark Tank” is also back for Season 18 on ABC. The series gets a two-episode premiere on September 30 at 9 p.m.

This season features an all-star lineup of guest Sharks, including Jimmy Donaldson (aka MrBeast), Jeffrey Housenbold, Mindy Kaling, J.J. Watt, Erin Foster, Sara Foster, and Steven Bartlett.

Meanwhile, Kendra Scott and Rashaun Williams have been promoted to permanent Sharks, joining returning panelists Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky, and Kevin O’Leary.

‘Monday Night Football’ Schedule

Week 1 – Monday, September 14, 2026 Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 ET/5:15 PT (ABC, ESPN)

Week 2 – Monday, September 21, 2026 New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams 8:15 ET/5:15 PT (ABC, ESPN)

Week 3 – Monday, September 28, 2026 Philadelphia Eagles @ Chicago Bears 8:15 ET/5:15 PT (ABC, ESPN)

